ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 6, 2018

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 6, 2018:
Marijuana is legal in Michigan
Dec. 6, 2018 is the first day of marijuana legalization in the state of Michigan. But there are a few catches. Read about it here.
AFM case confirmed in Michigan
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed its first Michigan case of acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM.
Read even more: AFM confirmed in Michigan: Here's what we know
Weather: Light snow coming and going Thursday
More local news:
- LIVE HERE: 2018 Mitch Albom S.A.Y Detroit Telethon
- Spain Elementary School student brought gun with bullet in chamber to school
- Shooters with multiple guns fire 25 shots from car during Ann Arbor murder attempt, police say
Local courts:
- 9 a.m. -- Robert Stanzler to sentenced. Stanzler, the owner of the Detroit Mercantile Company, was caught on video spitting in the face of Ibrahim Faison. Read back here.
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
National headlines
- LIVE STREAMING: Coverage of Pres. George H.W. Bush's funeral service in Texas
- Huawei exec's arrest sends shudders through stock markets
- 1 dead after semi truck hits school bus in Illinois
- RECALL: Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled
Local 4 special report
- Today at 5 p.m.: Help Me Hank reveals how to protect your holiday packages from porch thieves.
For more Local 4 Help Me Hank special reports go to ClickOnDetroit.com/helpmehank.
Thrifty Thursday: Getting thrifty with online shopping
Local sports news
- Pistons fall to Bledsoe and his Bucks
- 2018 NASCAR Champion Joey Logano celebrated at Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn
For more local sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
News from across Michigan
- Michigan GOP lawmakers work to shore up power ahead of Democrats taking over key offices
- Michigan judge orders woman to perform community service at Humane Society in honor of victim
- Marijuana in Michigan: You can legally grow it and use it, but you can't buy it
- 2019 'Best Places to Work' list doesn't feature much in Michigan
More Local News pages:
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.