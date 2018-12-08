ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 8, 2018

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 8, 2018:
It has been a brutal week on Wall Street. The Dow plunged a total of 1,150 points.
GM workers plan to protest plant closures in downtown Detroit Saturday afternoon. Meanwhile, democratic lawmakers have invited the president to visit closing General Motors plants.
Read even more: Lawmakers invite Trump to visit closing General Motors plants
Weather: Sunshine returns Saturday, still cold
More local news:
- Spreading holiday cheer across Metro Detroit
- Eastpointe police search for person of interest in shots fired incident
- 2-year-old boy killed, 2 firefighters among 4 injured in house fire on Detroit's east side
- Paul Gross: 'How I witnessed a direct effect of global warming'
National headlines
- Chicago charter school teachers walk off the job in a first-of-its-kind strike. Here's why.
- Memorial held for 13-year-old North Carolina girl
- Federal court upholds block on Trump asylum ban
- Takeaways from the new Cohen and Manafort filings
Local 4 special report
Local sports news
- Michigan basketball has great chance to finish undefeated in nonconference play
- Report: Red Wings GM Ken Holland could be front runner for Seattle job
- Michigan football: Offensive line could be major strength next season with 4 starters returning
News from across Michigan
- Marijuana in Michigan: You can legally grow it and use it, but you can't buy it
- 6 doctors from Oakland, Wayne, Kent counties charged in massive opioid, fraud scheme
- Police: 9 shots fired as road rage driver tailgates victim going 100 mph on I-275 in Oakland County
