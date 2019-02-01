ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Feb. 1, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Feb. 1, 2019.
Weekend warmup
Friday is another cold one, but just wait ... relief is on the way. Yes, we're looking at 30 degrees on Saturday and -- get this -- 50s by Monday.
Local news:
- TRAFFIC: Westbound I-94 closed at Telegraph Road due to crash
- Consumers Energy says residents can turn up thermostats again
- Several water main breaks reported in Metro Detroit, Michigan
- Detroit police looking for 16-year-old girl who left home Thursday afternoon and has not returned
- Woman in Detroit police officer's 'racially insensitive' Snapchat speaks out
- Unknowing driver saved by traffic stop before fire destroys car in Lake Orion
- Warren apartment complex experiences heating outages, burst pipes during dangerous temperatures
- U.S. Postal Service to resume mail delivery in Detroit district Friday
Local courts:
- CLOSED: Many courts are closed in Metro Detoit due to the cold -- view list here.
- 9 a.m. -- A man will be sentenced for his role in his 2-year-old son's shooting. Police said the man left a handgun under a couch.
National headlines
Sports news
News from across Michigan
- Ice sculpture of American Indian removed from Michigan festival
- DNR: Michigan residents temporarily allowed to collect firewood on state land
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
Submit a news tip
