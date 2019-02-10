ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Feb. 10, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Feb. 10, 2019.
- Man falls into tank of sulfuric acid at South Lyon manufacturing facility
- Who will win big at this year's Grammy Awards?
- Michigan governor declares state of emergency in Grand Rapids
John Dingell dies
John Dingell's family confirmed Thursday night that the 92-year-old former congressman died. Details on the funeral mass and burial for Dingell were released Friday and can be read below.
Dingell's funeral mass at Church of the Divine Child, burial at Arlington National Cemetery
- In heartfelt Facebook post, Debbie Dingell shares details of husband's final days
- President Trump orders flags at half-staff to honor John Dingell
- King of Twitter: Here are some of John Dingell's most memorable tweets
- Remembering the love story of Debbie and John Dingell
- Memorials pour in from politicians after former Michigan Rep. John Dingell dies
- Bill Clinton on John Dingell: Grateful to have worked with him, call him our friend
- PHOTOS: John Dingell over the years
- Full coverage: John Dingell
Frigid Sunday morning with snow on the way
It is frigid this morning. Snow is on the way for the afternoon. More slippery weather arrives before Valentine’s Day on Thursday.
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
Local news:
- Mother seeks answers after son killed in Detroit hit-and-run crash
- Search for 15-year-old boy who fell through ice in Muskegon River suspended
- Detroit Marathon Oil Refinery repairs could last into next week
- St. Clair Shores woman killed in collision in Grosse Pointe Shores
- Grosse Pointe Farms residents warned about phone scam
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
Black History Month
February is Black History Month. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit will have special reports through the month.
- Why black entrepreneurship, leadership matters so much
- FULL INTERVIEW: Thornetta Davis discusses what black history means to her
- Garlin Gilchrist making history as first black Lt. governor in Michigan
- Facts you may not know about Rosa Parks
- Explore these Black History markers in Detroit's Midtown
For more Black History stories go to ClickOnDetroit.com/BlackHistoryMonth.
National headlines
- 7 cases of mumps found in ICE detention center
- After talks break off, Denver teachers set to strike Monday
- Mom: Woman found in suitcase was scared someone would kill her
- Virginia lieutenant governor on sexual assault allegations: 'The interactions were consensual'
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
Sports news
- Sabres' power play, Ullmark spark 3-1 win over Red Wings
- VIEW: Detroit City Football Club 2019 NPSL regular-season schedule
- Detroit Pistons executive Ed Stefanski on trades: We're still trying to make the playoffs
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
4 Frenzy
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/4frenzy.
News from across Michigan
- 6 Michigan cities listed among worst places to live in US
- Michigan State Police issue warning about malicious email campaign
- Gov. Whitmer to seek changes in Michigan's Medicaid work requirement rules
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
Watch the trailer for a new series on the Oakland County Child Killer case that is coming this month.
