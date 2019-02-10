ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Feb. 10, 2019

A view of the Detroit riverfront and skyline taken February 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Feb. 10, 2019.

John Dingell dies

John Dingell's family confirmed Thursday night that the 92-year-old former congressman died. Details on the funeral mass and burial for Dingell were released Friday and can be read below.

Dingell's funeral mass at Church of the Divine Child, burial at Arlington National Cemetery

Watch the obituary here.

Frigid Sunday morning with snow on the way

It is frigid this morning. Snow is on the way for the afternoon. More slippery weather arrives before Valentine’s Day on Thursday.

Here is the full forecast.

Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

Local news:

For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

Black History Month

February is Black History Month. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit will have special reports through the month.

For more Black History stories go to ClickOnDetroit.com/BlackHistoryMonth.

National headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

4 Frenzy

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/4frenzy.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.

Watch the trailer for a new series on the Oakland County Child Killer case that is coming this month.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.