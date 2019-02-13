ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Feb. 13, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Feb. 13, 2019.
- 🌨️ Winter weather advisory in effect
- 🤣 WATCH: Detroit rapper vents about Michigan weather in new music video
- 🐕 WATCH: Adorable, distracted dog takes its time on the Westminster agility course
- ⚡ DTE Energy: About 10,000 customers still without power in Southeast Michigan due to winter storm
- WATCH: Michigan Gov. Whitmer delivers first State of the State address
WEATHER: Snow bands and squalls expected
The snow bands can reduce visibility quickly and lay down a quick coating of up to an inch, plus there are blowing snow chances and very slick streets all over the place.
Local news:
- Police search for suspect in fatal shooting on Detroit's west side
- 2 kids, mother injured in house fire on Hubbell in Detroit
- Royal Oak parking woes: Residents fear proposed apartment complex will hurt businesses
- Empowerment Plan in Detroit makes coats for homeless, provides support
- Detroit City Council votes to sell Lodge Playfield despite concerns from residents
- Father of Oakland County Child Killer victim works to make sure case is never forgotten
- Bloomfield Hills city commissioner charged with stealing school board candidate's campaign signs
Black History Month
February is Black History Month. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit will have special reports through the month.
- Artist draws iconic Disney princesses as black women
- Why black entrepreneurship, leadership matters so much
- FULL INTERVIEW: Thornetta Davis discusses what black history means to her
- Garlin Gilchrist making history as first black Lt. governor in Michigan
- Facts you may not know about Rosa Parks
- Explore these Black History markers in Detroit's Midtown
National headlines
- Florida yoga studio shooter planned attack for months, police say
- Ted Cruz pushes for El Chapo to pay for border wall
- New York detective killed in friendly fire incident, commissioner says
- FBI releases victim portraits drawn by serial killer
- Texas police find 2 kids locked in dog crate
- Complaint: Valerie Reyes hit her head, was put in suitcase
Sports news
- 🏒 Red Wings snap 3-game skid beating Predators 3-2
- 🏀 Penn State delivers upset to No. 6 Michigan; Beilein ejected for first time in decades
4 Frenzy
News from across Michigan
- Michigan national forests delay implementation of alcohol ban on several rivers
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
WATCH TONIGHT: Local 4 Oakland County Child Killer special at 10 p.m.
WDIV Local 4 is set to premiere the primetime special "Child Killer" and a five-part digital docuseries of the same name that follows the heartbreaking and riveting true-crime story about Michigan’s Oakland County Child Killer case that is still unsolved 40 years later.
