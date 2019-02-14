ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Feb. 14, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Feb. 14, 2019.
- 🎥 WATCH HERE: 5-part Oakland County Child Killer docuseries
- 🏢 Detroit's historic Lee Plaza sold; Developers plan affordable housing, renovation
- 🚗 POTHOLE SURVEY: Metro Detroit drivers list roads with worst and most potholes
- 🚓 Michigan's expanded 'Move Over' law takes effect: What to know
- ✈️ VIDEO: 5 injured on Delta flight after severe turbulence, emergency landing
- 🎥 LIVE STREAM: John Dingell funeral mass in Washington
WEATHER: Rain, snow showers tonight
Temps are rising a bit today. There’s a weak cool front dipping down tonight and spotty rain and snow showers are most likely today between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. possibly lingering into the overnight, but this is light stuff and temps will likely stay above freezing during most of the moisture.
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
Local news:
- Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run of father riding bicycle in Warren
- Livonia animal rescue in danger of closing after $30,000 in donations turns out to be fraudulent
- Former Oak Park city employee accused of filing false invoices worth more than $400,000
- SURVEY RESULTS: Metro Detroit drivers list roads with worst and most potholes
- Investigators believe Oakland County Child Killer could have been victimized by pedophiles
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
WATCH NOW: Oakland County Child Killer docuseries
This "Child Killer" docuseries features angles of the case that have never been explored in such a way.
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
Black History Month
February is Black History Month. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit will have special reports through the month.
- Artist draws iconic Disney princesses as black women
- Why black entrepreneurship, leadership matters so much
- FULL INTERVIEW: Thornetta Davis discusses what black history means to her
- Garlin Gilchrist making history as first black Lt. governor in Michigan
- Facts you may not know about Rosa Parks
- Explore these Black History markers in Detroit's Midtown
For more Black History stories go to ClickOnDetroit.com/BlackHistoryMonth.
National headlines
- LIVE STREAM: John Dingell funeral mass in Washington
- Congress expected to vote Thursday on deal to avert shutdown
- Parkland survivors soothe painful memories with togetherness, love
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
Sports news
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
4 Frenzy
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/4frenzy.
News from across Michigan
- Police help families check if missing persons match remains at Michigan medical examiner's offices
- 🎤 Bob Seger announces 2 hometown shows in Metro Detroit
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.