ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Feb. 14, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Feb. 14, 2019.

WEATHER: Rain, snow showers tonight

Temps are rising a bit today. There’s a weak cool front dipping down tonight and spotty rain and snow showers are most likely today between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. possibly lingering into the overnight, but this is light stuff and temps will likely stay above freezing during most of the moisture.

Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

Local news:

For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

WATCH NOW: Oakland County Child Killer docuseries

This "Child Killer" docuseries features angles of the case that have never been explored in such a way.

Here are the five parts to the docuseries:

Black History Month

February is Black History Month. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit will have special reports through the month.

For more Black History stories go to ClickOnDetroit.com/BlackHistoryMonth.

National headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

4 Frenzy

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/4frenzy.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.