ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Feb. 15, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Feb. 15, 2019.
- 🌞 El Niño advisory takes effect: What it means for Michigan weather
- 📦 Warren mayor makes appeal for Amazon headquarters in his city
- 📣 Cheer team without coach after dispute over off-site snow day practice
WEATHER: Temps drop
Expect a blend of clouds and sun as highs settle in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees this afternoon with winds WSW 10-25 mph gusting to 35-40 mph which may cause isolated power outages due to weakened tree limbs and power lines.
Local news:
- Detroit family wants answers after mother's casket found in alley with dog skull, no body
- Icy dirt roads force Wayne County school district to cancel classes for 4th day this week
- Man targeted in carjacking fatally shoots attacker on Detroit's west side
- Metro Detroit Crime Report -- Feb. 15, 2019
Local courts:
- 9 a.m. -- Dearborn man to be sentenced in toddler shooting at in-home daycare
- 10 a.m. -- Man to be arraigned on charges in deadly Warren hit-and-run
WATCH NOW: Oakland County Child Killer docuseries
This "Child Killer" docuseries features angles of the case that have never been explored in such a way.
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
Black History Month
February is Black History Month. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit will have special reports through the month.
- Artist draws iconic Disney princesses as black women
- Why black entrepreneurship, leadership matters so much
- FULL INTERVIEW: Thornetta Davis discusses what black history means to her
- Garlin Gilchrist making history as first black Lt. governor in Michigan
- Facts you may not know about Rosa Parks
- Explore these Black History markers in Detroit's Midtown
National headlines
- House vote sends President Trump measure to fund border fencing, avert government shutdown
- Violence Against Women Act moved out of spending bill
Sports news
- 🏒 USA Women's Hockey team to battle Canada on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena
- 🏒 Athanasiou, Howard lead Red Wings past Senators, 3-2
4 Frenzy
News from across Michigan
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer says news story on speech wardrobe 'way out of line'
- 100 chihuahuas transported to Michigan from over-crowded California shelters
- Michigan's expanded 'Move Over' law takes effect: What to know
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
Submit a news tip
