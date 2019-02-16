ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Feb. 16, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Feb. 16, 2019.
- Shooter in deadly Illinois rampage had a gun with a laser sight, witness says
- VIDEO: Car crashes through side of building in Dearborn Heights
- Michigan deer infected with chronic wasting disease
WEATHER: Cold with sunshine for the first part of the weekend
It will be cold with sunshine on Saturday. Snow is expected Sunday.
Local news:
- Ex-boyfriend takes stand in deadly Fitzgerald High School stabbing case
- Child in grave condition after fire injures 2 boys, mother on Detroit's west side
- Roseville man charged in deadly hit-and-run of bicyclist crossing street in Warren
- Southfield Freeway shooting: Concerns about intimidation arise when witness changes story in court
WATCH NOW: Oakland County Child Killer docuseries
This "Child Killer" docuseries features angles of the case that have never been explored in such a way.
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
Black History Month
February is Black History Month. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit will have special reports through the month.
- The history behind one of Detroit's first African-American controlled banks
- Artist draws iconic Disney princesses as black women
- Why black entrepreneurship, leadership matters so much
- FULL INTERVIEW: Thornetta Davis discusses what black history means to her
- Garlin Gilchrist making history as first black Lt. governor in Michigan
- Facts you may not know about Rosa Parks
- Explore these Black History markers in Detroit's Midtown
National headlines
- Biden to showcase foreign policy credentials with 2020 decision looming
- 2 men escape from a Mississippi jail. One of them pleaded guilty to murder
- Texas parents charged after toddler's body found in bucket of acid
- Democrats condemn Trump's emergency declaration
Sports news
- 🏒 USA Women's Hockey team to battle Canada on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena
- 2019 NHL Trade Deadline: Rumors and updates
- Spotlight: Livingston United lives up to its name
- Detroit Lions release safety Glover Quin, wide receiver Bruce Ellington
4 Frenzy
News from across Michigan
- Michigan man allegedly sold nearly $450,000 worth of stolen Amtrak vouchers to travelers on eBay
- 100 Chihuahuas flown from overcrowded California shelters to Michigan
- Michigan State Police trooper arraigned on charges he assaulted partner
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
