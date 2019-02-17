ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Feb. 17, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Feb. 17, 2019.
- Acting US defense secretary will review programs to cut for wall funding
- Aurora gunman opened fire on his co-workers as soon as he lost his job
- VIDEO: Man saved trying to retrieve items from sinking truck on frozen Michigan lake
WEATHER: Cold and becoming snowy Sunday afternoon
Snow is in the forecast. It will be dry for the first half of Sunday with flakes starting to fall during the second half of the day.
Local news:
- Steve Garagiola: Why I hate the Mets!
- Spill of 50 tons of salt in Troy causes freeway closure, congestion on major roads
- Drunken driver crashes car into Dearborn Heights business at 100 mph, police say
- Missing elderly Detroit man last seen Friday
- Detroit police search for missing woman with dementia
- Online fundraiser launched for 2 kids, mother injured in house fire on Hubbell in Detroit
- Clinton Township police warn residents about minivan driver approaching children with money
WATCH NOW: Oakland County Child Killer docuseries
This "Child Killer" docuseries features angles of the case that have never been explored in such a way.
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
Black History Month
February is Black History Month. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit will have special reports through the month.
- The history behind one of Detroit's first African-American controlled banks
- Artist draws iconic Disney princesses as black women
- Why black entrepreneurship, leadership matters so much
- FULL INTERVIEW: Thornetta Davis discusses what black history means to her
- Garlin Gilchrist making history as first black Lt. governor in Michigan
- Facts you may not know about Rosa Parks
- Explore these Black History markers in Detroit's Midtown
National headlines
- Company addresses shooting that left 5 workers dead
- Lee Radziwill, princess, fashion icon and Jackie Kennedy's sister, dies
- New allegations suggest 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett orchestrated attack
- Maine man arrested in 1993 Alaska cold case murder
- Authorities catch 2 men who escaped from Mississippi jail
- City starts giving some residents $500 a month to fight poverty
Sports news
- 🏒 USA Women's Hockey team to battle Canada on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena
- Konecny's OT goal lifts Flyers past Red Wings 6-5
- 2019 NHL Trade Deadline: Rumors and updates
News from across Michigan
- Michigan school employee produced child pornography, investigator says
- Teen shot and killed at Hampton Inn in Holland, police searching for suspect
- Michigan State Police trooper arraigned on charges he assaulted partner
