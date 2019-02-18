ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Feb. 18, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Feb. 18, 2019.
- 🌨️🚙 Check Metro Detroit traffic conditions and live map right here
- 💳 Here are the best 2019 Presidents Day deals, sales
WEATHER: Snowy morning drive
The morning may be snow-covered, but we should see more and more sunshine by mid to late afternoon.
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
Local news:
- Man wanted for home invasion in Eastpointe
- 9-year-old victim of house fire on Detroit's west side dies
- Chef-owned Chow Asian Street Food to open soon in downtown Ann Arbor
- Spill of 50 tons of salt in Troy causes freeway closure, congestion on major roads
- Actor and Oakland University graduate Curtis Armstrong donates collectables from career to school
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
WATCH NOW: Oakland County Child Killer docuseries
This "Child Killer" docuseries features angles of the case that have never been explored in such a way.
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
Black History Month
February is Black History Month. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit will have special reports through the month.
- Detroit principal teaches importance of black history in America
- FULL INTERVIEW: Olayami Dabls of the African Bead Museum in Detroit
- The history behind one of Detroit's first African-American controlled banks
- Meet the 2 African-American candidates for president
- Artist draws iconic Disney princesses as black women
- Why black entrepreneurship, leadership matters so much
- FULL INTERVIEW: Thornetta Davis discusses what black history means to her
For more Black History stories go to ClickOnDetroit.com/BlackHistoryMonth.
National headlines
- Aurora shooting victim's wife says he texted 'I love you' after being shot
- 5 bystanders shot during police shootout in New Orleans
- Japan's Abe refuses to deny that he nominated Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
Sports news
- 🏒 U.S. Women's National Team loses to Canada in 2019 Rivalry Series Finale
- 🏒 Jamie Edmonds: US women's hockey is so hot right now
- 🏒🇷🇺 'Russian Five' documentary to screen in select Michigan theaters in March
- 🏒 2019 NHL Trade Deadline: Rumors and updates
- 🏀 NBA All-Star Game 2019: Here are the best dunks, highlights, moments
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
4 Frenzy
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/4frenzy.
News from across Michigan
- Michigan father, son killed in single-car crash
- 🇺🇸 Michigan officials remind residents of office closures during Presidents Day
- Michigan lawmakers may forgive snow days after frigid temps, winter weather
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.