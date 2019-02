ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Feb. 19, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Feb. 19, 2019.

WEATHER: Wintry mix on horizon

Highs later today will hit the low 30s with winds SW/SE 5-10 mph. We need to get ready for another crazy wintry mix coming Wednesday.

Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

Local news:

Local courts:

1:30 p.m. -- A University of Michigan student who is accused of using a 15-pound dumbbell to murder his aunt in the basement of a Troy home is due in court for a preliminary examination hearing.

For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

WATCH NOW: Oakland County Child Killer docuseries

This "Child Killer" docuseries features angles of the case that have never been explored in such a way.

Here are the five parts to the docuseries:

Black History Month

February is Black History Month. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit will have special reports through the month.

For more Black History stories go to ClickOnDetroit.com/BlackHistoryMonth.

National headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

4 Frenzy

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/4frenzy.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.