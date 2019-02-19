ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Feb. 19, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Feb. 19, 2019.
- 🦌 Experts fear disease turning Michigan deer into 'zombies' could one day spread to humans
- 🐕 VIDEO: Coyote spotted outside Chesterfield Township home's window
- 🌕 VIDEO: The Super Snow Moon in Michigan
- 👀 Bloomfield Township estate on 11-acres, private road listed for nearly $7.5M
- 😋 Emojis on license plates? LOL it's about to be a thing
WEATHER: Wintry mix on horizon
Highs later today will hit the low 30s with winds SW/SE 5-10 mph. We need to get ready for another crazy wintry mix coming Wednesday.
Local news:
- Michigan joins lawsuit with 15 other states to stop Trump's national emergency declaration
- Federal officials say man used app to trick 13-year-old Detroit girl into sending him naked photo
- Program allows monthly property tax payments for Detroit homeowners
- Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that left 12-year-old injured in Pontiac
- Tenants without running water in apartment building on Detroit's west side
- Detroit police want help finding 14-year-old girl who went missing from her home
- Protesters demand firing of Detroit police officer over 'racially insensitive' Snapchat video
- Ferndale protesters criticize president's national emergency declaration for border wall
- ATV falls through ice on Lake Orion
- Suspects in Metro Detroit LA Fitness robberies arrested for larceny, credit card fraud
Local courts:
- 1:30 p.m. -- A University of Michigan student who is accused of using a 15-pound dumbbell to murder his aunt in the basement of a Troy home is due in court for a preliminary examination hearing.
WATCH NOW: Oakland County Child Killer docuseries
This "Child Killer" docuseries features angles of the case that have never been explored in such a way.
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
Black History Month
February is Black History Month. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit will have special reports through the month.
- FULL INTERVIEW: Principal Lisa Phillips at Detroit Cass Tech High School
- Detroit principal teaches importance of black history in America
- FULL INTERVIEW: Olayami Dabls of the African Bead Museum in Detroit
- The history behind one of Detroit's first African-American controlled banks
- Meet the 2 African-American candidates for president
- Artist draws iconic Disney princesses as black women
National headlines
- Bernie Sanders launches second presidential campaign
- Iowa governor says state won't appeal 'fetal heartbeat' ruling
- Evidence, witnesses to be presented in Colo. missing mom case
- Worker details alleged ballot fraud in NC election board hearing
- Man dies in Border Patrol custody
- Jussie Smollett's career awaits outcome of his case
Sports news
- ⚾ Why the Detroit Tigers should try to sign veteran free agent Josh Harrison
- 🏒 2019 NHL Trade Deadline: Rumors and updates
4 Frenzy
News from across Michigan
- Report identifies woman, children killed in Kent County shooting
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
