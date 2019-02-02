ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Feb. 2, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Feb. 2, 2019.
- VIDEO: Detroit officer and EMS tech hurt in crash Saturday morning
- WATCH: 75-year-old man shot and killed on Detroit's west side
- Groundhog doesn't see his shadow, predicting early spring
Weekend warmup
Saturday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and not as cold. Highs will make it into the middle and upper 30s. Be careful on wet and slippery roadways.
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
Local news:
- Detroit man charged in Southfield Freeway shooting that killed 3-year-old boy
- Detroit community gathers for peace rally in honor of boy fatally shot on Southfield Freeway
- Kentucky bar accused of over-serving driver in wrong-way crash that killed Metro Detroit family of 5
- 1 dead, another hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning at Hickory Hollow townhomes in Wayne
- MDOT preparing to fix potholes in Metro Detroit during weekend warmup
- Oakland County narcotics officers arrest man from Netflix series on suspicion of drug trafficking
- Detroit Water and Sewerage Department dealing with more than 50 water main breaks
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
Black History Month
February is Black History Month. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit wil have special reports through the month.
For more Black History stories go to ClickOnDetroit.com/BlackHistoryMonth.
National headlines
- VIDEO: Hawaiian man in court on fatal hit-and-run
- These acts of kindness warmed hearts during the deep freeze in the Midwest
- Arizona shelter worker sentenced to 19 years
- Climate change denier among those appointed to EPA science board
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
Sports news
- How to watch the Super Bowl and actually keep up
- You won't believe what you can bet on at this year's Super Bowl
- Detroit Grand Prix looking for 1,100 volunteers for 2019 race
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
News from across Michigan
- Satellite image shows how much ice is on Lake Michigan
- You may now go to Hell after polar vortex closes Michigan town
- 90-year-old Michigan woman dies after locking self outside in cold while feeding birds, cats
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
International headlines
- Russia follows US in suspending INF nuclear missile treaty
- World War I grenade found in shipment of potatoes headed to Hong Kong
- 'You are loved:' Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, writes notes for sex workers
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.