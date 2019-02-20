ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Feb. 20, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Feb. 20, 2019.
- 🌨️🚗 Photos are reminder of why you need to clear ice and snow from cars
- 🍷🍺 What is binge drinking and its effects? Doctor explains
- 🚔 Metro Detroit Crime Report -- Feb. 20, 2019
- 💰💰 Michigan Lottery: Unclaimed winning $1M Mega Millions ticket expires in March
WEATHER: Snow, ice and rain on the way
A winter weather advisory goes into effect at noon because the snow will mix with freezing rain creating a layer of crunchy ice over any accumulating snow and very nasty traveling conditions. We may not get above freezing, which eases the ice concerns, until after 2 p.m.
Local news:
- News conference today: 'Major announcement' about Cobo Center in Detroit
- FBI raids Taylor City Hall and mayor's home as part of corruption probe
- Pothole on I-75 causes big issues for drivers headed to Downtown Detroit
- Warren police officer accused of sending sexual text messages to 17-year-old girl
- Macomb County officials call for audit of Prosecutor Eric Smith's funds
- Canton heart attack victim's family claims 911 dispatchers intentionally turned off system
WATCH NOW: Oakland County Child Killer docuseries
This "Child Killer" docuseries features angles of the case that have never been explored in such a way.
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
Black History Month
February is Black History Month. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit will have special reports through the month.
- FULL INTERVIEW: Tonya Allen of the Skillman Foundation
- FULL INTERVIEW: Principal Lisa Phillips at Detroit Cass Tech High School
- FULL INTERVIEW: Olayami Dabls of the African Bead Museum in Detroit
National headlines
- Much of eastern US to get snow, sleet or freezing rain
- FDA chief: Feds may have to step in on state vaccine laws
- Tracking legal challenges to Trump's emergency declaration
- Grand Canyon safety manager raises radiation concerns
- Reports: 'Empire' producers cut actor Jussie Smollett amid concerns he staged Chicago attack
Sports news
- ⚾ Why the Detroit Tigers should try to sign veteran free agent Josh Harrison
- 🏒 2019 NHL Trade Deadline: Rumors and updates
- Jeff Blashill says his team has short memory
4 Frenzy
News from across Michigan
- Officials remind Michigan drivers to clear snow, ice from cars before traveling after incident
- Michigan man convicted of killing wife inside marijuana grow room
- Report: Woman, 3 daughters found shot to death in West Michigan home
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
