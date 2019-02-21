ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Feb. 21, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Feb. 21, 2019.
- 🕵️ Michigan AG to offer updates on MSU, Catholic Church, Flint investigations
- 🎞️ Eminem slams Netflix for cancelling 'The Punisher'
- ⛪ Historic Vatican summit on clergy sexual abuse begins
- ☑️ Michigan voters can now cast absentee ballot without giving reason
- 🍲🥘 Dearborn ranked among best US suburbs for food lovers
WEATHER: Gusty morning with warmer temps
Skies will go from partly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 40 degrees this afternoon, but it's windy.
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
Local news:
- Detroit Mayor Duggan, businessman Robert Carmack to square off in court today
- Taylor Mayor Sollars to give State of the City speech amid corruption probe
- Ann Arbor homicide investigation underway after man found dead in home
- Macomb County introduces new technology to pinpoint location of 911 callers
- Video shows homes burning on Cabot Street in Southwest Detroit
- Man taken into custody after apartment fire on Detroit's west side
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
WATCH NOW: Oakland County Child Killer docuseries
This "Child Killer" docuseries features angles of the case that have never been explored in such a way.
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
Black History Month
February is Black History Month. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit will have special reports through the month.
- FULL INTERVIEW: Tonya Allen of the Skillman Foundation
- FULL INTERVIEW: Principal Lisa Phillips at Detroit Cass Tech High School
- FULL INTERVIEW: Olayami Dabls of the African Bead Museum in Detroit
For more Black History stories go to ClickOnDetroit.com/BlackHistoryMonth.
National headlines
- Jussie Smollett arrested as he faces felony charge
- What wall means for landowners on border
- 🎯 Target is chasing moms and dads
- Historic Vatican summit on clergy sexual abuse begins
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
Sports news
- 🏒 Red Wings furious to force OT, but Blackhawks score winner
- ⚾ Detroit Tigers reportedly sign Josh Harrison to be everyday second baseman
- 🏒 2019 NHL Trade Deadline: Rumors and updates
- 🏒 Report: Nyquist, Jensen drawing trade interest, Red Wings could still sign both
- 🏈 Eastern Michigan Football adds nine student-athletes to 2019 class
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
4 Frenzy
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/4frenzy.
News from across Michigan
- Michigan AG to offer updates on MSU, Catholic Church, Flint investigations
- Police detail timeline, motive of mother in West Michigan murder-suicide
- ☑️ Michigan voters can now cast absentee ballot without giving reason
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.