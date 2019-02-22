ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Feb. 22, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Feb. 22, 2019.
- ☁️ Weather 'bomb' possible in Michigan this weekend: What to know
- 🍹 Where to snag drink deals on National Margarita Day
Weather 'bomb' possible this weekend: What to know
No, it's not a word used to hype up weather. It's an actual meteorological term. So what does it all mean? -- read here.
Friday forecast: Plenty of sunshine
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
Local news:
- VIDEO: Man dances during field sobriety test after car crashes into Detroit home
- Off-duty Detroit police officer facing charges after allegedly firing department gun at wedding
- Ford begins probe into whether gas mileage was overstated
- JPMorgan Chase pledges to donate $15 million to help grow Detroit neighborhoods
- Utica officials consider new emergency stations for park struck twice by crime
- Livonia mayor says he has Parkinson's disease, won't seek re-election
- Man arrested after allegedly robbing Grosse Pointe Woods restaurant, assaulting witness
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
WATCH NOW: Oakland County Child Killer docuseries
This "Child Killer" docuseries features angles of the case that have never been explored in such a way.
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
Black History Month
February is Black History Month. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit will have special reports through the month.
- Hamtramck Stadium, home of the Negro League -- watch story here
- FULL INTERVIEW: Tonya Allen of the Skillman Foundation
- FULL INTERVIEW: Principal Lisa Phillips at Detroit Cass Tech High School
- FULL INTERVIEW: Olayami Dabls of the African Bead Museum in Detroit
For more Black History stories go to ClickOnDetroit.com/BlackHistoryMonth.
National headlines
- Mueller could tell all in Manafort court filing
- Judge rules DOJ violated the law in Jeffrey Epstein case
- Jussie Smollett apologizes to the 'Empire' cast and crew but insists that he's innocent
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
Sports news
- Supercross takes over Ford Field this weekend: Here's what to know
- Report: Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim strikes, kills pedestrian on highway
- 🏒 Report: Red Wings GM Holland waiting until final moments of trade deadline
- 🏒 2019 NHL Trade Deadline: Rumors and updates
- 🏒 Report: Nyquist, Jensen drawing trade interest, Red Wings could still sign both
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
4 Frenzy
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/4frenzy.
News from across Michigan
- Lapeer County man killed in crash when driver trying to pass in no passing zone hits him head-on
- Dana Nessel updates residents on allegations of clergy abuse in Catholic Church
- Police: Couple thought plot to murder Michigan soldier untraceable on Snapchat
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.