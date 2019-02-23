ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Feb. 23, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Feb. 23, 2019.
- Powerful weekend storm still on track for Metro Detroit: What you need to know
- Oscars 2019: Who will win, who should win
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Rain Saturday, wicked wind Sunday
Sunday's windstorm is expected to cause extensive damage and power outages across Metro Detroit. Read the full forecast here.
⛈️ Rain showers increase in Metro Detroit Saturday evening, thunderstorms possible
☁️ Weather 'bomb' possible in Michigan this weekend: What to know
Local news:
- Southwest Detroit food pantry searching for new home after church parts ways with organization
- Owner of dog caught on video violently attacking mail carrier says animal escaped Detroit house
- Detroit police seeking sisters, 2 and 4, taken by father without permission
- High-speed crash on Detroit's west side kills 1, sends pregnant woman, child to hospital
- Prosecutor: Off-duty Detroit police officer aimed weapon at guests at wedding reception while drunk
WATCH NOW: Oakland County Child Killer docuseries
This "Child Killer" docuseries features angles of the case that have never been explored in such a way.
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
Black History Month
February is Black History Month. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit will have special reports through the month.
- Hamtramck Stadium, home of the Negro League -- watch story here
- FULL INTERVIEW: Tonya Allen of the Skillman Foundation
- FULL INTERVIEW: Principal Lisa Phillips at Detroit Cass Tech High School
- FULL INTERVIEW: Olayami Dabls of the African Bead Museum in Detroit
National headlines
- Mueller filing on Manafort sentencing still not public after midnight deadline
- Jussie Smollett case shines light on Chicago's litany of unsolved crimes
- R. Kelly turns himself into Chicago police after aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges announced
Sports news
- Supercross takes over Ford Field this weekend: Here's what to know
- Red Wings trade D Nick Jensen to Capitals for prospect, 2nd-round pick
- 2019 NHL Trade Deadline: Rumors and updates
4 Frenzy
- Spotlight: Warren De La Salle's Brendan Pelto wins two Fan Choice Awards
- 4Frenzy 2019 Winter Fan Choice Awards winners
News from across Michigan
- Michigan bill would allow sale of alcohol after 2 a.m. with local approval
- Dana Nessel updates residents on allegations of clergy abuse in Catholic Church
- Adrian police release sketch of man who attempted to abduct, threatened woman in Meijer parking lot
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
