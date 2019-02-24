ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Feb. 24, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Feb. 24, 2019.
- VIDEO: Preparations underway for heavy winds in Metro Detroit
- Man ignores barricade, killed by passing train in Royal Oak, police say
Metro Detroit weather forecast: High wind warning issued for Sunday
Sunday's windstorm is expected to cause extensive damage and power outages across Metro Detroit. Read the full forecast here.
High wind warning issued for Sunday in Metro Detroit: What you need to know
Paul Gross: Wind will blow in Metro Detroit at 30 to 40 mph with gusts to and even above 50 mph Sunday
Local news:
- Steve Garagiola: It is Oscars weekend, and the winner is...
- Detroit father of 3 killed in fiery collision on Detroit's east side
- DTE, MSP, Consumers Energy prepare for Sunday's high wind warning
- Michigan State Police urges residents to prepare for power outages Sunday
- Man flags down police after being shot in head outside Wayne State University
WATCH NOW: Oakland County Child Killer docuseries
This "Child Killer" docuseries features angles of the case that have never been explored in such a way.
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
Black History Month
February is Black History Month. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit will have special reports through the month.
- Hamtramck Stadium, home of the Negro League -- watch story here
- FULL INTERVIEW: Tonya Allen of the Skillman Foundation
- FULL INTERVIEW: Principal Lisa Phillips at Detroit Cass Tech High School
- FULL INTERVIEW: Olayami Dabls of the African Bead Museum in Detroit
National headlines
- Mike Pompeo calls Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro a 'sick tyrant' over aid blockage
- Steve King, Iowa Congressman, announces for 2020
- R. Kelly ordered jailed on $1M bond at Chicago hearing
- Pope calls abusive clergy 'tools of Satan'
- Terrence Howard breaks his silence after arrest of co-star and TV son Jussie Smollett
Sports news
- NHL Trade Deadline: Will Red Wings make moves Sunday?
- Supercross takes over Ford Field this weekend: Here's what to know
- Jamie Edmonds: Hey, NHL, It's too much (outside) hockey
4 Frenzy
- Spotlight: Warren De La Salle's Brendan Pelto wins two Fan Choice Awards
- 4Frenzy 2019 Winter Fan Choice Awards winners
News from across Michigan
- Michigan bill would allow sale of alcohol after 2 a.m. with local approval
- Adrian police release sketch of man who attempted to abduct woman in Meijer parking lot
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
