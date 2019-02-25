ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Feb. 25, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Feb. 25, 2019.
- 🏆 'Green Book' director slammed for claiming Shinola 'saving Detroit' at Oscars
- ⚡ DTE Energy: 47,000 customers without power across Metro Detroit
- 📽️ Netflix teases Scorsese film 'The Irishman' on alleged Hoffa hitman
- 🏒 NHL Trade Deadline: Will Red Wings trade Howard on Monday?
Weather: Strong winds remain with snow showers
Skies are mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers and winds WNW 15-25 mph gusting 30-40 mph at times through the lunch hour, and then a little lighter for the rest of the afternoon and highs in the mid 20s.
- Man, woman found dead inside Commerce Township home
- Royal Oak hit-and-run crash suspect in police custody
- Vandals spray paint racist graffiti on Howell church buildings
- Dearborn high school teacher starts running, loses 50 lbs, doesn't need heart medication anymore
WATCH NOW: Oakland County Child Killer docuseries
This "Child Killer" docuseries features angles of the case that have never been explored in such a way.
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
Black History Month
February is Black History Month. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit will have special reports through the month.
- Hamtramck Stadium, home of the Negro League -- watch story here
- FULL INTERVIEW: Tonya Allen of the Skillman Foundation
- FULL INTERVIEW: Principal Lisa Phillips at Detroit Cass Tech High School
- FULL INTERVIEW: Olayami Dabls of the African Bead Museum in Detroit
- Congress returns to Washington as debt limit deadline looms
- News crew robbed while covering Oakland teachers' strike
- 🏒 NHL Trade Deadline 2019: Detroit Red Wings rumor mill
- Chunk of ice falls through driver's windshield on Michigan's Mackinac Bridge Sunday
- 3 killed when Amtrak train collides with car in West Michigan
