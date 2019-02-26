ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Feb. 26, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Feb. 26, 2019.
- Michigan communities opting out of recreational marijuana sales: Here's the updated list
- 📹 Video shows man attempt to abduct 5-year-old girl in Detroit
- 🌨️ Michigan's Upper Peninsula slammed with 200+ inches of snow this season
Weather: More snow on the way
Some light snow is expected tonight, but heavier snow develops after midnight and should get the most intense from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. before starting to break apart.
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
Local news:
- 2 adults, 5 children injured in mobile home fire in Imlay City
- Redford Township police search for 20-year-old woman missing from group home
- Southbound Southfield Freeway ramp to eastbound I-96 closed due to hole in pavement
- Sterling Heights brothers arrested, charged with animal cruelty after more than 50 dogs recovered
- Jackson Citizen of the Year accused of setting his home on fire, 5 pets killed in alleged arson
- Judge Kahlilia Davis ordered to use public entrance to 36th District Court
Local courts:
- 9 a.m. -- Aubrey Stanley will be sentenced for his role in the murders of two brothers, Louis T. Phillips, 28 and Alex D. Stewart, 24, on April 9, 2017 in the front yard of a home in the 20000 block of Schaefer Road.
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
WATCH NOW: Oakland County Child Killer docuseries
This "Child Killer" docuseries features angles of the case that have never been explored in such a way.
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
Black History Month
February is Black History Month. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit will have special reports through the month.
- President of Wolverine Bar Association Jerome Crawford discusses Black History Month
- Hamtramck Stadium, home of the Negro League -- watch story here
- FULL INTERVIEW: Tonya Allen of the Skillman Foundation
- FULL INTERVIEW: Principal Lisa Phillips at Detroit Cass Tech High School
- FULL INTERVIEW: Olayami Dabls of the African Bead Museum in Detroit
For more Black History stories go to ClickOnDetroit.com/BlackHistoryMonth.
National headlines
- Michael Cohen faces Capitol Hill gauntlet starting Tuesday
- LIVE STREAM: Pharmaceutical executives testify before Senate on drug pricing
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
Sports news
- 🏒 Here's what the Red Wings did at the NHL trade deadline
- 🏀 Drummond, Griffin lead Detroit Pistons over Pacers, 113-109
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
4 Frenzy
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/4frenzy.
News from across Michigan
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- 🥜 Testing the Nima Peanut Sensor's ability to detect peanuts
- 🥦🥛🍞🥚 Putting grocery home delivery, curbside pickup services to the test
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.