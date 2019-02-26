ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Feb. 26, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Feb. 26, 2019.

Weather: More snow on the way

Some light snow is expected tonight, but heavier snow develops after midnight and should get the most intense from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. before starting to break apart.

Local courts:

9 a.m. -- Aubrey Stanley will be sentenced for his role in the murders of two brothers, Louis T. Phillips, 28 and Alex D. Stewart, 24, on April 9, 2017 in the front yard of a home in the 20000 block of Schaefer Road.

WATCH NOW: Oakland County Child Killer docuseries

This "Child Killer" docuseries features angles of the case that have never been explored in such a way.

Here are the five parts to the docuseries:

Black History Month

February is Black History Month. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit will have special reports through the month.

