ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Feb. 27, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Feb. 27, 2019.
- 🚨 Michigan State Police to expand roadside drug testing program in 2019
- 👮🏻 Metro Detroit Crime Report -- Feb. 27, 2019
Michael Cohen testifies before House Oversight Committee
Weather: Snowy and slippery start
The snow will be lightest south of I-94 but still a bit slippery there, too. Most of Metro Detroit sees steady, light snow through 10 a.m. and then scattered snow showers and flurries.
Local news:
- Canton High School student says she was sexually attacked in school
- Warren police officer accused of sexual text messages with teen fired from department
- Friends band together to help family after fire Imlay City fire kills 3 children, injures 4 others
- Malarkey's Irish Pub in Westland announces closure, says St. Patrick's Day will be last day
- Michigan court gives green light to lawsuit over adult foster death
- Police investigating after 3-year-old girl shot on Detroit's east side
- Royal Oak neighbors frustrated after decade of complaints about vacant house
- Massive fire rips through storage area of Auburn Hills plastics manufacturing company
Local courts:
- 10 a.m. -- An arraignment will be held for a 24-year old man who stands accused of murder for killing an innocent woman while he drag raced on southbound Mound Road in Warren.
- 1 p.m. -- An Auburn Hills man charged with having a sexual relationship with an Avondale High School student over the course of two years will be sentenced.
WATCH NOW: Oakland County Child Killer docuseries
This "Child Killer" docuseries features angles of the case that have never been explored in such a way.
Black History Month
February is Black History Month. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit will have special reports through the month.
National headlines
- LIVE STREAM: Michael Cohen testifies before House Oversight Committee
- Trump dines with Kim as world waits on potential deal
- Chicago guaranteed to elect its first black woman mayor
Sports news
News from across Michigan
- Marijuana products recalled in Detroit, Vassar
- Michigan communities opting out of recreational marijuana sales: Here's the updated list
- Michigan AG moves to drop marijuana charges against 4 defendants
