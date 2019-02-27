ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Feb. 27, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Feb. 27, 2019.

Weather: Snowy and slippery start

The snow will be lightest south of I-94 but still a bit slippery there, too. Most of Metro Detroit sees steady, light snow through 10 a.m. and then scattered snow showers and flurries.

Local news:

Local courts:

-- An arraignment will be held for a 24-year old man who stands accused of murder for killing an innocent woman while he drag raced on southbound Mound Road in Warren. 1 p.m. -- An Auburn Hills man charged with having a sexual relationship with an Avondale High School student over the course of two years will be sentenced.

WATCH NOW: Oakland County Child Killer docuseries

This "Child Killer" docuseries features angles of the case that have never been explored in such a way.

Here are the five parts to the docuseries:

Black History Month

February is Black History Month. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit will have special reports through the month.

National headlines

Sports news

4 Frenzy

News from across Michigan

LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank

