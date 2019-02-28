ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Feb. 28, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Feb. 28, 2019.
- 🎟️ Digital lottery for $10 tickets to Hamilton in Detroit: How to enter 🎭
- Momo challenge: Disturbing image tells children to do terrible things on YouTube videos
- Deadly teen shooting under investigation in Dearborn Heights
Weather: Clouds increase today
Roads may be icy in spots early today, but we won't get any more storms until Saturday.
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
Local news:
- Former Macomb County clerk Karen Spranger accused of assault on 78-year-old woman in her care
- Fiance of woman killed in Warren drag racing crash speaks out after suspect charged
- Fatal Detroit shooting leaves man's fiancee, children desperate for answers
- St. Clair Shores mother on mission to protect children from drivers who don't stop for school buses
- Detroit races to acquire land for new Fiat Chrysler assembly plant
- Mother says Detroit schoolteacher who is accused of abusing children punched her 6-year-old son
- 17-year-old killed, 16-year-old injured in Dearborn Heights shooting
- Detroit police officer fired over 'racially insensitive' video posted to Snapchat
- East side Detroit school employee under investigation amid physical abuse claims
- Imlay City mobile home fire: Update on victim conditions, how firefighters got them out
Local courts:
- 9 a.m. -- A man will be sentenced for his role in a deadly crash after allegedly fleeing from police in Detroit.
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
WATCH NOW: Oakland County Child Killer docuseries
This "Child Killer" docuseries features angles of the case that have never been explored in such a way.
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
Black History Month
February is Black History Month. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit will have special reports through the month.
- President of Wolverine Bar Association Jerome Crawford discusses Black History Month
- Hamtramck Stadium, home of the Negro League -- watch story here
- FULL INTERVIEW: Tonya Allen of the Skillman Foundation
- FULL INTERVIEW: Principal Lisa Phillips at Detroit Cass Tech High School
- FULL INTERVIEW: Olayami Dabls of the African Bead Museum in Detroit
For more Black History stories go to ClickOnDetroit.com/BlackHistoryMonth.
National headlines
- 'Sometimes you have to walk': Trump leaves Hanoi with no deal 🇰🇵
- Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib sparks racial dispute with colleague during Michael Cohen testimony
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
Sports news
- ⚾ Woman struck in temple by foul ball at Comerica Park in 2015 still fighting legal, health battles
- 🐕 Detroit Tigers OF Nicholas Castellanos gets a puppy - and it's adorable
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
4 Frenzy
- Spotlight: Westland John Glenn's Sarah Hayes strikes big in bowling
- Vote for your favorite high school students in Metro Detroit
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/4frenzy.
News from across Michigan
- Michigan State Police to expand roadside drug testing program in 2019
- Michigan's oldest juvenile lifer, 74-year-old Sheldry Topp, to be released
- Verizon service outage reported in Michigan
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- Momo challenge: Disturbing image tells children to do terrible things on YouTube videos
- 💸💸 Tips for attacking student loans
- 🏼 Help Me Hank: Skincare secrets revealed
- 🥜 Testing the Nima Peanut Sensor's ability to detect peanuts
- 🥦🥛🍞🥚 Putting grocery home delivery, curbside pickup services to the test
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.