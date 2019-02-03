ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Feb. 3, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Feb. 3, 2019.
- Super Bowl 2019: How to watch, kickoff time, TV info, live stream
- Marathon confirms foul gas odor is from its Detroit refinery
- Dramatic temperature swings cause potholes, burst pipes across Metro Detroit
Weekend warmup
Dense fog plagues Detroit and southeast Michigan Sunday morning with temperatures starting in the middle and upper 30s.
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
Local news:
- Metro Detroit Chaldean woman's more than decade-long journey to help victims of war
- Patient steals ambulance, leads police on chase in Macomb County
- Detroit-Windsor Tunnel to return to regular service Sunday
- Tragedy at Wayne apartment complex reminder to check batteries on carbon monoxide detectors
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
Black History Month
February is Black History Month. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit wil have special reports through the month.
For more Black History stories go to ClickOnDetroit.com/BlackHistoryMonth.
National headlines
- Northam denies being in racist photo but recalls darkening his skin in Michael Jackson dance contest
- Eastern Virginia Medical School to investigate all past yearbooks
- Maryland car crash kills 5 children, injures 2 adults
- 1 deputy dead, 1 injured in Ohio police standoff
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
Sports news
- Dylan Larkin expected to miss up to 2 weeks of Red Wings games due to injury
- How to watch the Super Bowl and actually keep up
- You won't believe what you can bet on at this year's Super Bowl
- Detroit Grand Prix looking for 1,100 volunteers for 2019 race
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
News from across Michigan
- Satellite image shows how much ice is on Lake Michigan
- Robert Young fired as Michigan State University's general counsel
- Michigan governor promotes transparency in new FOIA executive directive
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
International headlines
- More than 40 mummies discovered at Egypt burial site
- Russia follows US in suspending INF nuclear missile treaty
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.