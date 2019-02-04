ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Feb. 4, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Feb. 4, 2019.
Coach arrested at hotel for alleged sexual assault of teen student
The superintendent of New Haven Community Schools released a statement Sunday to parents regarding the arrest of New Haven High School's girls varsity basketball coach.
The coach is expected to be arraigned on charges Monday.
GM job cuts
Reports surfaced Friday stating the automotive company plans on letting go of 4,000 white-collar workers starting Monday.
What's that smell?
Residents in several Metro Detroit communities this past weekend could smell a foul odor being emitted from the Marathon Petroleum Corporation's refinery in Detroit.
Marathon says it's not harmful, but residents in the area are still fed up with this type of air pollution.
A news conference is set for Monday.
WEATHER: Warmup with rain
This is a shocking turnaround from last week! Temperatures will make it feel like spring on Monday, and there's even rain in the forecast.
Local news:
- Foul odor from Marathon oil refinery in Detroit under investigation
- Patient steals ambulance, leads police on chase in Macomb County
- Fire destroys portion of strip mall in Inkster
- Dramatic temperature swings cause potholes, burst pipes across Metro Detroit
- Man injured, treated for burns after Pontiac house explosion
- Man locks himself inside duplex after stabbing neighbor on Detroit's east side
- Detroit police seek missing 15-year-old girl believed to have run away from home
Local courts:
- A 23-year-old man faces charges in connection to an attack on a school bus driver Jan. 25 in Detroit. He is expected to be arraigned Monday.
Black History Month
February is Black History Month. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit wil have special reports through the month.
- Garlin Gilchrist making history as first black Lt. governor in Michigan
- Facts you may not know about Rosa Parks
- Explore these Black History markers in Detroit's Midtown
National headlines
- 5 people killed after plane crashes into house in California
- Poll: 4 in 10 call this worst governing of their lifetimes
Sports news
News from across Michigan
LOCAL 4 Defenders
Trailer for new series on Oakland County Child Killer case coming this month
