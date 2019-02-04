ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Feb. 4, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Feb. 4, 2019.

Coach arrested at hotel for alleged sexual assault of teen student

The superintendent of New Haven Community Schools released a statement Sunday to parents regarding the arrest of New Haven High School's girls varsity basketball coach.

The coach is expected to be arraigned on charges Monday.

GM job cuts

Reports surfaced Friday stating the automotive company plans on letting go of 4,000 white-collar workers starting Monday.

What's that smell?

Residents in several Metro Detroit communities this past weekend could smell a foul odor being emitted from the Marathon Petroleum Corporation's refinery in Detroit.

Marathon says it's not harmful, but residents in the area are still fed up with this type of air pollution.

A news conference is set for Monday.

WEATHER: Warmup with rain

This is a shocking turnaround from last week! Temperatures will make it feel like spring on Monday, and there's even rain in the forecast.

Black History Month

February is Black History Month. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit wil have special reports through the month.

Trailer for new series on Oakland County Child Killer case coming this month

