ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Feb. 5, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Feb. 5, 2019.
- Drivers running into pothole problem on eastbound I-94 ramp to 10 Mile Road
- Tasty Tuesday: Shoebox lunches at 'Beans & Cornbread'
Winter weather advisory: Freezing rain tonight
It's not snow this time around. It's freezing rain. A layer of ice is expected in Metro Detroit by Wednesday morning, which is why a winter weather advisory is in effect starting at 1 a.m.
For now, we're expecting a dry Tuesday.
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
Local news:
- Ferndale parking rates doubling to fund new multipurpose parking structure
- Metro Detroit hospital executive, police chief survive carbon monoxide poisoning
- Legally blind Detroit woman still missing 55 days after disappearing in Peru
- Man arrested after stealing Detroit police cruiser while officer was inside east side store
Local courts:
- 10 a.m. -- Jason Dalton is set to be sentenced for his 2016 shooting rampage in Kalamazoo.
- 1:30 p.m. -- The trial of a 21-year-old Ray Township man for the murder of his friend is set to continue -- read: Stephen McAfee murder: Timeline of events
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
Black History Month
February is Black History Month. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit will have special reports through the month.
- Garlin Gilchrist making history as first black Lt. governor in Michigan
- Facts you may not know about Rosa Parks
- Explore these Black History markers in Detroit's Midtown
For more Black History stories go to ClickOnDetroit.com/BlackHistoryMonth.
National headlines
- President Trump's State of the Union speech 2019: Here's what you should know
- Hawaii's Hanalei Bay closed after shark attacks surfer
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
Sports news
- Anthony Davis NBA trade rumors: Latest news ahead of deadline
- NBA Trade Deadline 2019: Latest rumors, news, deals and live updates
- Bill Belichick mentions Lions' play against Rams
- 8 possible free agent targets for Detroit Lions in 2019
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
News from across Michigan
- Uber driver who shot 8 people in Kalamazoo to be sentenced today
- Ex-Michigan State president charged in Nassar case due in court today
- Michigan ranked among best states for singles looking for love
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
LOCAL 4 Defenders
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Defenders.
The trailer for a new series on the Oakland County Child Killer case that is coming this month.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.