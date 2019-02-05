ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Feb. 5, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Feb. 5, 2019.

Winter weather advisory: Freezing rain tonight

It's not snow this time around. It's freezing rain. A layer of ice is expected in Metro Detroit by Wednesday morning, which is why a winter weather advisory is in effect starting at 1 a.m.

For now, we're expecting a dry Tuesday.

Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

Local news:

Local courts:

For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

Black History Month

February is Black History Month. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit will have special reports through the month.

For more Black History stories go to ClickOnDetroit.com/BlackHistoryMonth.

National headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

LOCAL 4 Defenders

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Defenders.

The trailer for a new series on the Oakland County Child Killer case that is coming this month.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.