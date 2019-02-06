ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Feb. 6, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Feb. 6, 2019.
- Hundreds of customers accuse Metro Detroit car rental company of keeping deposits
- Video shows man with jugs of gasoline lighting Inkster strip mall on fire
- Lawmakers push to designate Detroit's Historic Fort Wayne as national park
More school closures due to ice
School closings started to mount Tuesday night ahead of the ice storm this morning. Hundreds are closed again, including some universities.
Weather: Freezing rain this morning
Scattered rain showers take over late morning and expect a little drizzle even early afternoon. High temperatures will get back into the mid 30s after a start in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees during the freezing rain event.
Local news:
- Masked man steals purse from Oakland County house while 69-year-old woman is home
- PPG coatings facility in Livonia is closing; 46 employees affected
- Detroit City Council puts pressure on Marathon after refinery taints area with foul odor
- Multiple people injured in 6-vehicle crash on Detroit's east side
Black History Month
February is Black History Month. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit will have special reports through the month.
- Garlin Gilchrist making history as first black Lt. governor in Michigan
- Facts you may not know about Rosa Parks
- Explore these Black History markers in Detroit's Midtown
National headlines
- WATCH: President Trump delivers 2019 State of the Union speech
Sports news
News from across Michigan
- Michigan transportation head: At least $1.5B more needed for highways
- 4 Michigan Charlotte Russe stores to close after clothing chain files for bankruptcy
- Prosecutors: Former Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon lied to police about Nassar in 2018
- Campus truck driver charged in Michigan State University student's death
- Uber driver who shot 8 people in Kalamazoo area will spend rest of life in prison
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
Watch the trailer for a new series on the Oakland County Child Killer case that is coming this month.
Submit a news tip
