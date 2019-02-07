ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Feb. 7, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Feb. 7, 2019.
- FCA announces 2018 profit sharing
- NBA Trade Deadline: Detroit Pistons trade rumor mill, latest news
- Drinking alcohol on these Michigan rivers could cost you $5K or 5 years in prison
- Lawsuit challenging Michigan's no-fault auto insurance goes to federal court Thursday
John Dingell: ‘You're not done with me just yet'
Former Rep. John Dingell used his favorite social media outlet Wednesday to thank supporters for their well wishes after his wife, Rep. Debbie Dingell, announced she had left Washington to be with her husband.
Weather: Rainy day with changes coming
Most of Metro Detroit will have rain showers moving in as temps start to take off. We start in the low 30s but will be near 40 degrees by noon and near 50 degrees by late afternoon or evening.
A wind advisory begins this evening for areas along and north of M-59 which is for tonight and early Friday as gusty and cold winds blow in.
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
Local news:
- Lawsuit challenging Michigan's no-fault auto insurance goes to federal court Thursday
- Developer pitches plan to build 579 living, retail spaces on Erwin Orchards land in Lyon Township
- Woman flees state after 'brutal mutilation, murder' of boyfriend in Melvindale, officials say
- FCA announces 2018 profit sharing: Average payments of $6,000
- Man hit by vehicle, killed while crossing Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak
- Sterling Heights man charged on suspicion of robbing man during Craigslist sale
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
Black History Month
February is Black History Month. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit will have special reports through the month.
- Why black entrepreneurship, leadership matters so much
- FULL INTERVIEW: Thornetta Davis discusses what black history means to her
- Garlin Gilchrist making history as first black Lt. governor in Michigan
- Facts you may not know about Rosa Parks
- Explore these Black History markers in Detroit's Midtown
For more Black History stories go to ClickOnDetroit.com/BlackHistoryMonth.
National headlines
- BB&T, SunTrust announce $66 billion merger
- Democrats prepare for fight on Trump tax returns
- Kavanaugh's, Blasey Ford's lawyers hired in Va. lt. gov. case
- Chinese student sentenced for taking photos of Fla. naval base
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
Sports news
- NBA Trade Deadline 2019: Latest trade rumors, news, deals and live updates (2/7/19)
- NBA Trade Deadline: Detroit Pistons trade rumor mill, latest news
- Michigan football lands Big Ten's top class for first time since 2007
- Lions' strategy for Rams' high-power offense earned praise by Bill Belichick
- WATCH: Trailer for 'Goalie' movie about Red Wings icon Terry Sawchuk's life, career
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
4 Frenzy
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/4frenzy.
News from across Michigan
- Drinking alcohol on these Michigan rivers could cost you $5K or 5 years in prison
- Michigan's GOP-led Legislature may reject Whitmer's environmental order
- Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell misses State of the Union, stays home with husband John
- Police: Michigan man in underwear breaks into home with children inside while carrying stolen TV
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
Watch the trailer for a new series on the Oakland County Child Killer case that is coming this month.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.