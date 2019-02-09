ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Feb. 9, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Feb. 9, 2019.
- VIDEO: The battle is on between Trump and his Democratic foes
- WATCH: Fugitive from Tennessee arrested, jailed in Wayne County
John Dingell dies
John Dingell's family confirmed Thursday night that the 92-year-old former congressman died. Details on the funeral mass and burial for Dingell were released Friday and can be read below.
Dingell's funeral mass at Church of the Divine Child, burial at Arlington National Cemetery
- President Trump orders flags at half-staff to honor John Dingell
- King of Twitter: Here are some of John Dingell's most memorable tweets
- Remembering the love story of Debbie and John Dingell
- Memorials pour in from politicians after former Michigan Rep. John Dingell dies
- Bill Clinton on John Dingell: Grateful to have worked with him, call him our friend
- PHOTOS: John Dingell over the years
- Full coverage: John Dingell
Saturday will be sunny and very cold
Saturday morning will be frigid with temperatures starting in the single digits.
Paul Gross: Problem-free weather continues Saturday night
Local news:
- Crime Stoppers offers reward for information in death of Sarah Billings in Waterford
- Firefighters rescue dozens from fire at Detroit high-rise apartment building
- Detroit police release video of suspect in non-fatal shooting
- Macomb County man found guilty in gruesome murder, mutilation of friend
Black History Month
February is Black History Month. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit will have special reports through the month.
- Why black entrepreneurship, leadership matters so much
- FULL INTERVIEW: Thornetta Davis discusses what black history means to her
- Garlin Gilchrist making history as first black Lt. governor in Michigan
- Facts you may not know about Rosa Parks
- Explore these Black History markers in Detroit's Midtown
National headlines
- Seattle almost reached its yearly amount of snowfall in one day
- Arizona considers calling porn a public health crisis
- VIDEO: Dems call on Fairfax to resign after second sexual assault allegation
Sports news
- Report: Wayne Ellington plans to sign with Pistons after clearing waivers
- VIEW: Detroit City Football Club 2019 NPSL regular-season schedule
- Detroit Pistons executive Ed Stefanski on trades: We're still trying to make the playoffs
4 Frenzy
News from across Michigan
- 6 Michigan cities listed among worst places to live in US
- Michigan State Police issue warning about malicious email campaign
- Gov. Whitmer to seek changes in Michigan's Medicaid work requirement rules
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
Watch the trailer for a new series on the Oakland County Child Killer case that is coming this month.
Submit a news tip
