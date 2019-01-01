ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 1, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 1, 2019:
Gretchen Whitmer to be sworn in as 49th Governor of Michigan
Democrat Gretchen Whitmer will take the oath of office on Tuesday morning to Michigan's 49th Governor. Whitmer's running mate, Garlin Gilchrist II, will be sworn-in as Lieutenant Governor.
New Year's Day Mega Millions jackpot will be game's 8th largest
The New Year's Day Mega Millions jackpot is the eighth largest in history, after the December 28 drawing named no winners.
Knife attack injures 3 in Manchester
British counter-terrorism police have launched an investigation after a man stabbed three people, including a police officer, during New Year's Eve celebrations in Manchester, England.
Here is what to expect in Detroit weather: A break from the rain
Happy New Year from your Local4Casters and all of us at WDIV Local 4 News. Our Metro Detroit weather is cooling down slowly today with morning temps in the low and mid 30s.
More local news:
- Family desperate for answers in search for missing Pontiac father
- Catalytic converter theft ring spanning multiple counties busted in Detroit
- Celebrating New Year's Eve 2019 in downtown Wyandotte
- WATCH: Vehicle rams into business on Detroit's west side creating entrance hole
- Metro Detroit police stations: Don't shoot gun in the air to celebrate New Year
- Federal employees union sues government over lack of pay
- $500,000 worth of stolen Patron Tequila recovered in Florida
- The 3 biggest risks to stocks in 2019
- Super blood wolf moon,' 5 eclipses among 2019's astronomy events: What to know
- Heavy fog causes 20-plus vehicle collision in Texas
- TSA reportedly phasing out pointy-ear dogs
- Videos under review show staffers pushing, shoving migrant kids
- Watch: Dollar store deals: Here is what to avoid
- Tokyo car attack: Driver hits New Year's revelers in city's Harajuku district
- Kim Jong Un says North Korea isn't making nukes
- Detroit Lions guard T.J. Lang sends message to 'frustrated' fans
- Detroit Red Wings 2018-19 regular season schedule and results
- NFL coaching rumor mill: Latest coach firings, hirings around the league
- NFL Draft 2019: Here's the updated draft order after Week 17
- Michigan workers making minimum wage will get slight raise in 2019
- Michigan governor-elect Whitmer announces key cabinet, leadership hires
- SURVEY: Do you plan to grow marijuana in Michigan now that it's legal?
