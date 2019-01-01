ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 1, 2019

A view of the Detroit riverfront on Dec. 28, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 1, 2019:

Gretchen Whitmer to be sworn in as 49th Governor of Michigan

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer will take the oath of office on Tuesday morning to Michigan's 49th Governor. Whitmer's running mate, Garlin Gilchrist II, will be sworn-in as Lieutenant Governor.

New Year's Day Mega Millions jackpot will be game's 8th largest

The New Year's Day Mega Millions jackpot is the eighth largest in history, after the December 28 drawing named no winners.

Knife attack injures 3 in Manchester

British counter-terrorism police have launched an investigation after a man stabbed three people, including a police officer, during New Year's Eve celebrations in Manchester, England.

Here is what to expect in Detroit weather: A break from the rain

Happy New Year from your Local4Casters and all of us at WDIV Local 4 News. Our Metro Detroit weather is cooling down slowly today with morning temps in the low and mid 30s.

