ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 10, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 10, 2019.
- FDA: Recalled candies could be contaminated with hepatitis A
- Metro Detroit women say Chinese herbal medicine helped with pain, anxiety
- Video appears to show 3 teens beating 14-year-old student of Wyandotte special needs school
Best places to live in Michigan?
It seems the "best places to live" study is a monthly thing now for blogs and data collectors. Like, this one and this one and this one. Most of the lists have similar results, but they're fun to look at, anyway.
Beating on video
Police said they received a video of three teenagers attacking a 14-year-old student who attends a Wyandotte school for children with special needs. The video appears to show three teenagers punching the boy, then stomping on his head.
Weather: Will we ever get real snow?
Snow chances arrive Saturday afternoon, but will it be anything substantial?
- Intersection of Nankin, Central City closed in Westland after vehicle strikes moped
- Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $500K on scratch off ticket
- Group opposes Wayne County plan to sell historic Hines Park mills
- Profanity-laced police tirade at man known for dancing on Detroit's east side sparks investigation
- Car slams into overturned trailer on I-75 exit to Gratiot Avenue in Detroit
- Court of appeals upholds life sentence for Daniel Clay in 2014 murder of Chelsea Bruck
- Wayne County Prosecutor's Office moves to drop 2 criminal cases
- Due in court: Man charged with murder of woman, security guard at Detroit senior center
- Report: Ford Europe to cut thousands of jobs as automaker restructures
- FDA: Routine food inspections halted by US government shutdown
- S Korea's Moon calls for second Trump-Kim summit as N Korean leader leaves Beijing
- 2020 Ford Explorer revealed amid rumors of alliance with Volkswagen
- PHOTOS: Ford reveals redesigned, technology-loaded 2020 Explorer in Detroit
- WATCH: Ford reveals 6th-generation Explorer
- Get the official North American International Auto Show app
- Missing snowmobiler found dead in Michigan's Upper Peninsula
- Michigan lists pain drug Gabapentin as controlled substance
- Michigan teacher arrested for child porn after sting
