ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 11, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 11, 2019.

Jayme Closs found safe

A Wisconsin teenager missing for nearly three months after her parents were killed in the family home was found alive barely an hour’s drive away.

Teacher accused of having sex with teen students due in court

A Rochester High School teacher who was fired and is facing criminal charges for allegedly having sex with teen boys who are students at the school is due in court Friday morning.

8 a.m. -- Watch the court hearing live here on ClickOnDetroit.

Woman killed in Hazel Park

Police said the man was dating two different women -- one in Hazel Park and one in Center Line. After allegedly stabbing and killing his Hazel Park girlfriend, he went to his other girlfriend's house in Center Line.

Weather: Cold, quiet Friday with snow chances on Saturday

Michigan ski resort named second best in North America

USA Today's 10 Best list for "Best Ski Resort" listed Mount Bohemia has the No. 2 best ski resort in North America.

Mount Bohemia is way, way up there in the Upper Peninsula, in Lac La Belle, Michigan. See what they wrote about the resort here.

1:30 p.m.: A preliminary examination hearing will be held for two men charged in connection with the shooting of an 11-year-old boy outside a party store in Pontiac. Read back here.

A former Northville firefighter is behind bars on accusations he used a helicopter and a firearm while stalking a terrified victim in Canton Township, police said.

See the story here.

