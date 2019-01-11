ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 11, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 11, 2019.
- Jayme Closs found safe: Neighbors describe how they found missing teen
- Michigan ski resort named second best in North America
- Local tavern launches 5-pound burger challenge
Jayme Closs found safe
A Wisconsin teenager missing for nearly three months after her parents were killed in the family home was found alive barely an hour’s drive away.
- READ: Neighbors describe how they found missing teen
- WATCH: Police update after Jayme Closs found alive in Wisconsin
Teacher accused of having sex with teen students due in court
A Rochester High School teacher who was fired and is facing criminal charges for allegedly having sex with teen boys who are students at the school is due in court Friday morning.
Woman killed in Hazel Park
Police said the man was dating two different women -- one in Hazel Park and one in Center Line. After allegedly stabbing and killing his Hazel Park girlfriend, he went to his other girlfriend's house in Center Line.
Weather: Cold, quiet Friday with snow chances on Saturday
Michigan ski resort named second best in North America
USA Today's 10 Best list for "Best Ski Resort" listed Mount Bohemia has the No. 2 best ski resort in North America.
Mount Bohemia is way, way up there in the Upper Peninsula, in Lac La Belle, Michigan. See what they wrote about the resort here.
More local news:
- Ford bringing free, 10-day Winter Festival to Michigan Central Station in Detroit
- DTE replacing 7,500 meters in SE Michigan in deal with regulators
- Massive marijuana bust leads to felony charges for 3 Oakland County men
- State wants pension of Rochester Hills man convicted of shooting at teen to help pay for prison stay
- Oakland County tavern launches 5-pound burger challenge
Local courts:
- 1:30 p.m.: A preliminary examination hearing will be held for two men charged in connection with the shooting of an 11-year-old boy outside a party store in Pontiac. Read back here.
National headlines
- Shutdown ties record for longest in US history
- Federal workers left without pay -- here's what to know
- Fiat Chrysler recalls 1.6M vehicles to fix Takata air bags
Local 4 Defenders special report
- A former Northville firefighter is behind bars on accusations he used a helicopter and a firearm while stalking a terrified victim in Canton Township, police said.
- See the story here.
Auto Show
- WATCH HERE: 2019 Detroit auto show reveals
- 2020 Ford Explorer revealed amid rumors of alliance with Volkswagen
- PHOTOS: Ford reveals redesigned, technology-loaded 2020 Explorer in Detroit
- WATCH: Ford reveals 6th-generation Explorer
- Get the official North American International Auto Show app
all 4 Pets
Local sports news
- Red Wings coach says D Mike Green could be in lineup Friday vs. Winnipeg
- Detroit Lions rumors: Ex-Falcons, USC coach Steve Sarkisian 'in mix' for OC job
- Mark Dantonio not changing Michigan State football offensive coordinator
- Michigan football hires Alabama WR coach Josh Gattis as offensive coordinator
News from across Michigan
- 10-year-old in custody after gun brought to Michigan school
- Michigan State Police team up with neighboring states, truck drivers to fight human trafficking
- Michigan drug bust nets 27 pounds of meth; 2 men charged
Submit a news tip
