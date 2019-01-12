ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 12, 2019

A view of the Detroit riverfront skyline at 7:48 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 12, 2019.

Hundreds attend vigil to remember Northville family killed in Kentucky crash

Hundreds of friends, neighbors and community members came out to Ford Field Park to pay their respects to the five members of a Northville family who were killed by a suspected drunken driver in Kentucky.

Crash closes 5 Mile Road at Beech Daly Saturday morning.

A crash closed 5 Mile Road at Beech Daly Saturday morning. Officials are still trying to determine the impact.

Four killed and dozens hurt after explosion in central Paris

Four people have died, including two firefighters, and dozens more have been injured after a gas leak caused an explosion in Paris, emergency services in the French capital say.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Dry start, feels like winter

Saturday will be cold in Metro Detroit, but not bitter cold

Michigan ski resort named second best in North America

USA Today's 10 Best list for "Best Ski Resort" listed Mount Bohemia has the No. 2 best ski resort in North America.

Mount Bohemia is way, way up there in the Upper Peninsula, in Lac La Belle, Michigan. See what they wrote about the resort here.

A former Northville firefighter is behind bars on accusations he used a helicopter and a firearm while stalking a terrified victim in Canton Township, police said.

