ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 12, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 12, 2019.
Hundreds attend vigil to remember Northville family killed in Kentucky crash
Hundreds of friends, neighbors and community members came out to Ford Field Park to pay their respects to the five members of a Northville family who were killed by a suspected drunken driver in Kentucky.
Crash closes 5 Mile Road at Beech Daly Saturday morning.
A crash closed 5 Mile Road at Beech Daly Saturday morning. Officials are still trying to determine the impact.
Four killed and dozens hurt after explosion in central Paris
Four people have died, including two firefighters, and dozens more have been injured after a gas leak caused an explosion in Paris, emergency services in the French capital say.
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Dry start, feels like winter
Saturday will be cold in Metro Detroit, but not bitter cold
Michigan ski resort named second best in North America
USA Today's 10 Best list for "Best Ski Resort" listed Mount Bohemia has the No. 2 best ski resort in North America.
Mount Bohemia is way, way up there in the Upper Peninsula, in Lac La Belle, Michigan. See what they wrote about the resort here.
More local news:
- VIDEO: Details on the Plymouth Ice Festival this weekend
- Ex-Rochester teacher charged in student sex scandal: How officials say she was caught
- Video shows man punching, knocking woman to ground after Warren road rage incident
- Former Northville firefighter accused of using helicopter, firearm to stalk terrified victim
- Police across Metro Detroit ask homeowners to register cameras to help solve crimes
- State wants pension of Rochester Hills man convicted of shooting at teen to help pay for prison stay
- Teens with ax, sledgehammer charged after wild police chase, smash-and-grab at Oakland County Costco
- FBI investigating Macomb County woman on suspicion of running unlicensed adoption agency, fraud
National headlines
- Current shutdown breaks record for longest in US history
- Baby born in Florida Walgreens parking lot
- Woman who gave birth in vegetative state had no physical changes
- Los Angeles teachers' union says it's ready to strike Monday
- Tulsi Gabbard says she will run for president in 2020
- Rare calico lobster shows up at seafood store
Local 4 Defenders special report
- A former Northville firefighter is behind bars on accusations he used a helicopter and a firearm while stalking a terrified victim in Canton Township, police said.
- See the story here.
Auto Show
- WATCH HERE: 2019 Detroit auto show reveals
- 2020 Ford Explorer revealed amid rumors of alliance with Volkswagen
- PHOTOS: Ford reveals redesigned, technology-loaded 2020 Explorer in Detroit
- WATCH: Ford reveals 6th-generation Explorer
- Get the official North American International Auto Show app
all 4 Pets
Local sports news
- Ex-Lions coach Rick Forzano, who gave Bill Belichick NFL start, dies at 90
- NHL trade rumor: Red Wings will meet with Jimmy Howard's agent in next month
- Michigan football reportedly adds Boston College assistant Anthony Campanile to defensive staff
- Why Michigan football fans are so excited about hiring of offensive coordinator Josh Gattis
News from across Michigan
- Michigan's 2019 Faster Horses Festival lineup revealed
- Michigan man to stand trial in slaying, dismemberment of woman
- Michigan drug bust nets 27 pounds of meth; 2 men charged
More Local News pages:
Local 4 News show pages:
Submit a news tip
