ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 13, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 13, 2019.
2 dead, 4 injured in crash involving DDOT bus on Detroit's west side
Two people died and four were critically injured Sunday in a crash involving a Detroit Department of Transportation bus, sources confirmed to Local 4.
Detroit Water and Sewerage Department issues boil water advisory
On Sunday the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department issued a boil water advisory for residents and businesses.
Morale 'lowest ever' among TSA workers at Detroit Airport during government shutdown
The partial government shutdown is now officially the longest in U.S. history and the effects are being felt nationwide including Detroit.
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Here comes the sunshine
Michigan ski resort named second best in North America
USA Today's 10 Best list for "Best Ski Resort" listed Mount Bohemia has the No. 2 best ski resort in North America.
Mount Bohemia is way, way up there in the Upper Peninsula, in Lac La Belle, Michigan. See what they wrote about the resort here.
More local news:
- Investigators piece together what happened in 3 months of Jayme Closs' captivity
- Gunman who killed officer left a note accusing police of hitting him with 'sonic waves'
- Current shutdown breaks record for longest in US history
- Baby born in Florida Walgreens parking lot
- Woman who gave birth in vegetative state had no physical changes
- Los Angeles teachers' union says it's ready to strike Monday
After killing 7 in the Midwest, winter storm expected to hit DC area
Sunday is expected to bring a winter storm to Washington and the mid-Atlantic region that has already blanketed the Midwest in snow.
- A former Northville firefighter is behind bars on accusations he used a helicopter and a firearm while stalking a terrified victim in Canton Township, police said.
- WATCH HERE: 2019 Detroit auto show reveals
- 2020 Ford Explorer revealed amid rumors of alliance with Volkswagen
- PHOTOS: Ford reveals redesigned, technology-loaded 2020 Explorer in Detroit
- WATCH: Ford reveals 6th-generation Explorer
- Ex-Lions coach Rick Forzano, who gave Bill Belichick NFL start, dies at 90
- NHL trade rumor: Red Wings will meet with Jimmy Howard's agent in next month
- Michigan football reportedly adds Boston College assistant Anthony Campanile to defensive staff
- Why Michigan football fans are so excited about hiring of offensive coordinator Josh Gattis
- University of Michigan hires former USA Gymnastics executive Rhonda Faehn
- Michigan's 2019 Faster Horses Festival lineup revealed
- Michigan man to stand trial in slaying, dismemberment of woman
- Michigan drug bust nets 27 pounds of meth; 2 men charged
