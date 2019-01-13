ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 13, 2019

A view of the Detroit riverfront skyline at 7:48 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 13, 2019.

2 dead, 4 injured in crash involving DDOT bus on Detroit's west side

Two people died and four were critically injured Sunday in a crash involving a Detroit Department of Transportation bus, sources confirmed to Local 4.

Detroit Water and Sewerage Department issues boil water advisory

On Sunday the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department issued a boil water advisory for residents and businesses.

Morale 'lowest ever' among TSA workers at Detroit Airport during government shutdown

The partial government shutdown is now officially the longest in U.S. history and the effects are being felt nationwide including Detroit.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Here comes the sunshine

Michigan ski resort named second best in North America

USA Today's 10 Best list for "Best Ski Resort" listed Mount Bohemia has the No. 2 best ski resort in North America.

Mount Bohemia is way, way up there in the Upper Peninsula, in Lac La Belle, Michigan. See what they wrote about the resort here.

More local news:

For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

National headlines

After killing 7 in the Midwest, winter storm expected to hit DC area

Sunday is expected to bring a winter storm to Washington and the mid-Atlantic region that has already blanketed the Midwest in snow.

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

Local 4 Defenders special report

A former Northville firefighter is behind bars on accusations he used a helicopter and a firearm while stalking a terrified victim in Canton Township, police said.

See the story here.

Auto Show

For more Detroit auto show news, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/AutoShow.

all 4 Pets

Go here for more pets stories: ClickOnDetroit.com/pets

Local sports news

For more local sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.