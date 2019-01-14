ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 14, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 14, 2019.
Auto Show Guide
- WATCH HERE: 2019 Detroit auto show reveals
- Reveal week at 2019 Detroit auto show: Here's what we know
- WATCH: North American International Auto Show begins with big Cadillac reveal in Detroit
- Get the official North American International Auto Show app
For more Detroit auto show news, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/AutoShow.
-
WEATHER: Here's what to expect this week
Local news:
- Witnesses describe horrific DDOT crash that killed 2 in Detroit Sunday
- Macomb County family mourns after losing both children in separate car crashes within months months
- Police: 21-year-old man found dead in vacant Detroit building
- 22-year-old man in serious condition after being shot while driving on Detroit's west side
- Ex-Rochester teacher charged in student sex scandal posts $200K bond, released from jail
- Judge denies bond for suspect in fatal stabbing of Hazel Park woman
- Video shows man punching, knocking woman to ground after Warren road rage incident
- FBI investigating Macomb County woman on suspicion of running unlicensed adoption agency, fraud
- Police across Metro Detroit ask homeowners to register cameras to help solve crimes
Local courts:
- 9 a.m. sentencing: Raymond Mealy is accused of beating his 64-year-old stepmother to death March 24, 2017 inside their home in the 7700 block of Bramell Street. He is scheduled to be sentenced Monday.
- 1:30 p.m.: Charlessia Pelt was allegedly driving drunk in a wrong-way crash on 7 Mile Road on Aug. 9. Witnesses say the minivan was traveling about 70 to 80 mph. The crash killed a 3-year-old boy. Pelt has a preliminary examination hearing on Monday.
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
National headlines
- Woman who sheltered Jayme Closs realized she taught alleged kidnapper
- Houston airport closed checkpoint Sunday due to shutdown 'staffing issues'
- Transcripts detail beginning of FBI's Russia investigation
- Los Angeles teachers will strike Monday
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
Local 4 Defenders special report
- A former Northville firefighter is behind bars on accusations he used a helicopter and a firearm while stalking a terrified victim in Canton Township, police said.
- See the story here.
all 4 Pets
Go here for more pets stories: ClickOnDetroit.com/pets
Local sports news
- No. 2 Michigan basketball now 17-0 for first time in program history
- 2019 NFL Draft: Early look at who the Detroit Lions could target in first round
- NHL trade rumor: Red Wings will meet with Jimmy Howard's agent in next month
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
News from across Michigan
- University of Michigan ends relationship with former USA Gymnastics executive Rhonda Faehn
- Michigan man to stand trial in slaying, dismemberment of woman
- Michigan gas prices back on the rise
- Michigan's 2019 Faster Horses Festival lineup revealed
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.