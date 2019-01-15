ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 15, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 15, 2019.
- Complaint: Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect kept Wisconsin girl under bed
- Boil water advisory in Downtown Detroit: Water testing starts Tuesday
- Tasty Tuesday: Slice of the 80s
Woman says McDonald's drive-thru worker discriminated against her
The incident allegedly happened Thursday night at a McDonald's on Grand River Avenue and Drake Road in Farmington Hills.
Teacher saves second-grade student from choking
Laura Doran's second-graders were enjoying some free time when one of them ran up to her, unable to breathe. With no time to think, Doran started the Heimlich maneuver.
Matt Shepard named Tigers TV announcer
Shepard, who has filled in in past years on broadcasts for the Tigers, Red Wings and Pistons, will take over for Mario Impemba starting this season on Fox Sports Detroit.
More local news:
- Detroit man, who victim's family calls 'pure evil,' to be sentenced for girlfriend's murder
- Warren post office employee being investigated for mail theft
- Semi truck driver killed in crash when pickup driver abruptly changes lanes in Monroe, MSP says
- Macomb County couple accused of murdering daughter on Christmas Day denied bond
Local courts:
- 9 a.m. sentencing: Detroit man, who victim's family calls 'pure evil,' to be sentenced for girlfriend's murder
- 10:30 a.m.: Court hearing for Detroit police officer accused of assaulting woman at hospital
Auto Show Guide
- Ford, Volkswagen global alliance: Automakers to develop commercial vans, medium-sized pickups
- See what automakers revealed on Monday
- Get the official North American International Auto Show app
National headlines
- Jayme Closs describes the night her parents were killed, her captivity
- Broadway legend Carol Channing dies at age 97
- Florida police: 3 young children die after getting trapped in chest freezer
- LIVE COVERAGE: Attorney General candidate William Barr testifies before Senate
- Heavy rain in California could hurt wildfire-scarred areas
- Los Angeles teachers union calls for 'massive presence' on day 2 of strike
Local 4 Tasty Tuesday
all 4 Pets
Local sports news
- It's 2019 and the Detroit Pistons are still paying Josh Smith
- Olympic skater Mirai Nagasu discusses U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Detroit
News from across Michigan
- Michigan school employee charged with 5 criminal sexual conduct counts involving children
- Michigan Lottery: Man wins $300K on scratch off ticket he bought at Meijer
- Authorities: 7 horses killed in Michigan barn fire
- Michigan prepares for early issuance of February food assistance
- Wife charged in shooting death of Michigan soldier on New Year's Eve
