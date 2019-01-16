ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 16, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 16, 2019.
- 🚗 Check here: Live Metro Detroit traffic updates for icy commute
- 🚨 Michigan State Police: About 100 crashes reported due to icy road conditions in Metro Detroit
- 🚌 Check the school closings list here.
- Metro Detroit under Winter Weather Advisory until 10 a.m. Wednesday
- ☄️ One year ago: Meteor lights up Michigan sky, shaking the earth
UPDATED: List of communities who have opted out of recreational marijuana sales
Michigan voters approved a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in the state back in November.
Despite the passage, several Michigan communities have decided to opt out of legal marijuana sales. Cities have the choice to temporarily opt out of recreational marijuana sales.
One year ago: Meteor lights up Michigan sky
The night of Jan. 16, 2018 was a night many will remember forever.
Just after 8 p.m., many Michiganders started reporting a loud noise and bright light streaking through the sky. The Local 4 newsroom phone line was blowing up, which always means something is going on.
More local news:
- Michigan women face charges after allegedly spiking recovery house manager's food with heroin
- Royal Oak police seek person of interest in connection with Walgreens armed robbery
- Police recover historic powder horn stolen from Dearborn museum in 1950s
- Thieves stealing in-dash navigation systems from minivans parked at Troy Holiday Inn Express
- University of Michigan student in critical condition after being struck by car in Ann Arbor
- Metro Detroit Crime Report -- Jan. 15, 2019
Local courts:
- 8:30 a.m. sentencing: A jury convicted Joshua Boshell of second-degree murder in the death of his wife in Shelby Township. He will be sentenced Wednesday.
- 9 a.m.: A preliminary examination hearing is scheduled for Wardell Jones, who was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a teenager in the heart of Downtown Detroit.
- 11 a.m. sentencing: Brian Lytle will be sentenced for his wife's murder. Read back here.
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
Auto Show Guide
- WATCH: Dateline Detroit: All About Autos -- today at 7:30 p.m.
- See what automakers revealed
- Get the official North American International Auto Show app
For more Detroit auto show news, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/AutoShow.
National headlines
- Father of kidnap suspect has a letter for Jayme Closs' family
- Journalists at nation's largest newspaper chain are nervous
- Mueller confirms Kilimnik focus of grand jury investigation
- Home where Colorado man killed family up for auction
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
Local 4 Defenders
all 4 Pets
Go here for more pets stories: ClickOnDetroit.com/pets
Local sports news
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
News from across Michigan
- Licensing issues lead to medical marijuana shortage in Michigan
- Bill aimed at lowering Michigan auto insurance rates introduced in state Senate
- Michigan business claims to offer medical marijuana licenses at a discount
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.