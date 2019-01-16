ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 16, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 16, 2019.

UPDATED: List of communities who have opted out of recreational marijuana sales

Michigan voters approved a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in the state back in November.

Despite the passage, several Michigan communities have decided to opt out of legal marijuana sales. Cities have the choice to temporarily opt out of recreational marijuana sales.

One year ago: Meteor lights up Michigan sky

The night of Jan. 16, 2018 was a night many will remember forever.

Just after 8 p.m., many Michiganders started reporting a loud noise and bright light streaking through the sky. The Local 4 newsroom phone line was blowing up, which always means something is going on.

