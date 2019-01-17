ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 17, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 17, 2019.
Tracking snow Thursday, this weekend
Here's Brandon Roux's latest forecast update: Metro Detroit weather: Snow Thursday, bigger snow coming this weekend, next week
Engler to resign, MSU to name new interim president Thursday
Michigan State University is poised to name a new interim president Thursday after the former governor who was brought in to help it recover from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal resigned under pressure, amid backlash over his comments about some of the ex-sports doctor’s victims.
John Engler — who had resisted calls to step down in the past — quit in an 11-page letter to Dianne Byrum, chairwoman of Michigan State’s Board of Trustees, effective Jan. 23. It makes no mention of recent criticism of his recent remarks and instead lists what he considers to be his accomplishments in nearly one year of service, saying the university is a “dramatically better, stronger institution.”
Michigan man gets second chance at life after battling chronic illness
A Bloomfield man spent more than two decades battling fatigue and the constant threat of illness. Now, he has a new lease on life thanks to the kindness of strangers.
Lions find their new offensive coordinator
The Lions hired Darrell Bevell on Wednesday to replace Jim Bob Cooter. Bevell was most recently the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks from 2011 to 2017. Prior to joining the Seahawks, he was Minnesota’s offensive coordinator for five seasons and a quarterbacks coach for Green Bay.
The Lions hired Bevell as their new offensive coordinator in a move Detroit hopes will help the team rebound after a disappointing year.
How to see the total lunar eclipse, super blood moon this weekend
Get ready for one of the most epic moon shows you'll ever see.
The super blood moon or super wolf blood moon will rise Sunday night in glorious fashion.
Overnight from Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, into Monday, Jan. 21, millions of people in North and South America will have the best view of a total lunar eclipse.
More local news:
- Michigan Lottery: Man's lucky hunch pays off with $3.7M Lotto 47 jackpot
- 1 killed in fiery crash on eastbound I-94 in St. Clair Shores
- Family of Shelby Township woman killed by husband confront him with brutal words in court
- Ferndale police bust thieves targeting vacant houses while responding to unrelated call
- Former NFL, Detroit Lions player beats up man caught masturbating outside daughter's window
- Detroit's Lily Tomlin explains why she turned down offer to come out on 1975 Time cove
Auto Show Guide
National headlines
- Rudy Giuliani says Trump didn't collude with Russia
- Why vaping is so dangerous for teen
- China's top trade negotiator will travel to Washington for talks this mont
- 2018 was the hottest year ever recorded for the planet's oceans
Local sports news
- Griffin scores 30, leads Detroit Pistons past Magic 120-115 in OT
- Unbeaten Michigan basketball could be No. 1 if it beats Badgers on road
- Michigan football reportedly set to hire Arizona State's Shaun Nua as defensive line coach
News from across Michigan
- Michigan woman accused of operating 26-year scheme to steal money from therapy patient
- 2 Lapeer County sheriff's cruisers hit, damaged while deputies responded to crashes on icy road
- Michigan allows temporary facilities to reopen amid medical marijuana shortag
