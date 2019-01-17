ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 17, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 17, 2019.

Tracking snow Thursday, this weekend

Here's Brandon Roux's latest forecast update: Metro Detroit weather: Snow Thursday, bigger snow coming this weekend, next week

Engler to resign, MSU to name new interim president Thursday

Michigan State University is poised to name a new interim president Thursday after the former governor who was brought in to help it recover from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal resigned under pressure, amid backlash over his comments about some of the ex-sports doctor’s victims.

John Engler — who had resisted calls to step down in the past — quit in an 11-page letter to Dianne Byrum, chairwoman of Michigan State’s Board of Trustees, effective Jan. 23. It makes no mention of recent criticism of his recent remarks and instead lists what he considers to be his accomplishments in nearly one year of service, saying the university is a “dramatically better, stronger institution.”

Michigan man gets second chance at life after battling chronic illness

A Bloomfield man spent more than two decades battling fatigue and the constant threat of illness. Now, he has a new lease on life thanks to the kindness of strangers.

Lions find their new offensive coordinator

The Lions hired Darrell Bevell on Wednesday to replace Jim Bob Cooter. Bevell was most recently the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks from 2011 to 2017. Prior to joining the Seahawks, he was Minnesota’s offensive coordinator for five seasons and a quarterbacks coach for Green Bay.

The Lions hired Bevell as their new offensive coordinator in a move Detroit hopes will help the team rebound after a disappointing year.

How to see the total lunar eclipse, super blood moon this weekend

Get ready for one of the most epic moon shows you'll ever see.

The super blood moon or super wolf blood moon will rise Sunday night in glorious fashion.

Overnight from Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, into Monday, Jan. 21, millions of people in North and South America will have the best view of a total lunar eclipse.

