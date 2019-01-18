ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 18, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 18, 2019.
Winter storm hits Metro Detroit this weekend
We're expecting several inches of snow across the area on Saturday. Here's the latest forecast from Paul Gross.
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
Busy weekend of events in Downtown Detroit: What to know
It's going to be a busy weekend in Downtown Detroit with three major events kicking off around town.
We're expecting several inches of snow around the area on Saturday, but that'll only make things more festive, right?
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's what's on tap
Detroit grandmother missing for 2 years, family fears the worst
Two years ago a 52-year-old grandmother walked out of a home on Detroit's east side and hasn't been seen since.
The family of Katrina Williams fears that she is dead. Detroit police don't believe she left voluntarily.
Williams was last seen outside a home near Fieldcrest and Chalmers streets on Jan. 17, 2017. Police said she left the home after getting into an argument and never returned.
How to see the total lunar eclipse, super blood moon this weekend
Get ready for one of the most epic moon shows you'll ever see.
The super blood moon or super wolf blood moon will rise Sunday night in glorious fashion.
Overnight from Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, into Monday, Jan. 21, millions of people in North and South America will have the best view of a total lunar eclipse.
Here's what else you need to know
More local news:
- Dramatic video shows Michigan man rescuing dog who fell through ice
- Authorities on high alert for spike in human trafficking cases during Detroit auto show
- Police investigating suspicious death in Royal Oak
- Livonia, Plymouth firefighters extract man trapped between 2 semi truck tires
- New York-style pizza joint opening in Downtown Detroit next week
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
Auto Show Guide
- 2019 Detroit auto show opens to public Saturday: What you need to know
- See what automakers revealed
- Get the official North American International Auto Show app
For more Detroit auto show news, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/AutoShow.
National headlines
- Here's what to know for 2019 Women's Marches
- Polls agree: Americans don't like shutdown, blame Trump
- Tesla slashing its workforce by 7%
- Former officer to be sentenced in fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald
- Nearly 400 migrants detained after crossing under fence into US
- Mueller's investigation ‘wrapping up,' acting AG's wife emails reporter
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
Sports news
- Patriots-Chiefs AFC championship game will have arctic fee
- Jim Harbaugh says it only took Michigan football about 5 hours to land new OC Josh Gattis
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
News from across Michigan
- The Mitten celebrates 100 years of Michigan state parks in 2019
- Michigan rockers Greta Van Fleet reflect on rise to fame before 'Saturday Night Live' performance
- Melissa Gilbert, Timothy Busfield sell items in Michigan estate sale
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.