ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 18, 2019

A view of the Detroit riverfront.

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 18, 2019.

Winter storm hits Metro Detroit this weekend

We're expecting several inches of snow across the area on Saturday. Here's the latest forecast from Paul Gross.

Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

Busy weekend of events in Downtown Detroit: What to know

It's going to be a busy weekend in Downtown Detroit with three major events kicking off around town.

We're expecting several inches of snow around the area on Saturday, but that'll only make things more festive, right?

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's what's on tap

Detroit grandmother missing for 2 years, family fears the worst

Two years ago a 52-year-old grandmother walked out of a home on Detroit's east side and hasn't been seen since.

The family of Katrina Williams fears that she is dead. Detroit police don't believe she left voluntarily.

Williams was last seen outside a home near Fieldcrest and Chalmers streets on Jan. 17, 2017. Police said she left the home after getting into an argument and never returned.

More on this story here.

How to see the total lunar eclipse, super blood moon this weekend

Get ready for one of the most epic moon shows you'll ever see.

The super blood moon or super wolf blood moon will rise Sunday night in glorious fashion.

Overnight from Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, into Monday, Jan. 21, millions of people in North and South America will have the best view of a total lunar eclipse.

Here's what else you need to know

More local news:

For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

Auto Show Guide

For more Detroit auto show news, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/AutoShow.

National headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.