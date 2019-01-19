ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 19, 2019

A view of the Detroit riverfront.

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 19, 2019.

First snowfall of the season hits Metro Detroit

Here is the latest on the first snowfall of the season. You can also watch Saturday morning's weather forecast below.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Be prepared for a snowy Saturday

Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

Trump plans to make Dems an offer to end shutdown

President Donald Trump plans to offer Democrats another proposal to end the shutdown when he addresses the nation from the White House on Saturday afternoon.

Busy weekend of events in Downtown Detroit: What to know

It is going to be a busy weekend in Downtown Detroit with three major events kicking off around town.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's what's on tap

How to see the total lunar eclipse, super blood moon this weekend

Get ready for one of the most epic moon shows you'll ever see. The super blood moon or super wolf blood moon will rise Sunday night in glorious fashion.

Overnight from Sunday into Monday millions of people in North and South America will have the best view of a total lunar eclipse.

More local news:

For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

Auto Show Guide

For more Detroit auto show news, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/AutoShow.

National headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.