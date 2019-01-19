ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 19, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 19, 2019.
First snowfall of the season hits Metro Detroit
Here is the latest on the first snowfall of the season. You can also watch Saturday morning's weather forecast below.
- National Weather Service issues winter weather advisory for Michigan counties
- VIDEO: Snow causes dangerous driving conditions in Metro Detroit
- VIEW HERE: Live Michigan weather radar
- LIST: Snow emergencies declared in Metro Detroit
- You can handle another southeast Michigan winter snowfall
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Be prepared for a snowy Saturday
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
Trump plans to make Dems an offer to end shutdown
President Donald Trump plans to offer Democrats another proposal to end the shutdown when he addresses the nation from the White House on Saturday afternoon.
Busy weekend of events in Downtown Detroit: What to know
It is going to be a busy weekend in Downtown Detroit with three major events kicking off around town.
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's what's on tap
How to see the total lunar eclipse, super blood moon this weekend
Get ready for one of the most epic moon shows you'll ever see. The super blood moon or super wolf blood moon will rise Sunday night in glorious fashion.
Overnight from Sunday into Monday millions of people in North and South America will have the best view of a total lunar eclipse.
More local news:
- 11 nurses pregnant in same department of Beaumont Hospital in Troy
- Ford employee sues company for sexual, racial harassment at Dearborn plant
- Plymouth-Canton student claims district ignored cries for help to end harassment
- Rep. Tlaib, Lt. Gov. Gilchrist join GM protest outside Detroit auto show Charity Preview
- Authorities on high alert for spike in human trafficking cases during Detroit auto show
- Michigan State Police urges residents to prepare for 'extreme cold'
- Digital license plates coming to Michigan: How it works
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
Auto Show Guide
- 2019 Detroit auto show opens to public Saturday: What you need to know
- See what automakers revealed
- Get the official North American International Auto Show app
For more Detroit auto show news, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/AutoShow.
National headlines
- Winter storm threatens 115 million people with snow and ice in the US
- 14-year-old with a replica gun shot dead by an officer in Arizona, police chief says
- Here's what to know for 2019 Women's Marches
- Reactions to the Jason Van Dyke sentence
- Officer who shot black man in back indicted on murder charge
- Despite shutdown, DOJ moves forward with land-grab cases for border fence
- Mueller's office disputes BuzzFeed report that Trump directed Michael Cohen to lie to Congress
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
Sports news
- Here's how Michigan basketball can become No. 1 team in country after this weekend
- Patriots-Chiefs AFC championship game will have arctic fee
- Detroit Pistons 'below average' according to mid-season report card
- Michigan football coaches excited about Anthony Campanile's coaching, recruiting abilities
- Jim Harbaugh says it only took Michigan football about 5 hours to land new OC Josh Gattis
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
News from across Michigan
- Michigan postal carrier under investigation after mail found in home
- Michigan woman's body wrapped in blankets, buried outside her home
- The Mitten celebrates 100 years of Michigan state parks in 2019
- Melissa Gilbert, Timothy Busfield sell items in Michigan estate sale
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.