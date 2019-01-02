ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 2, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 2, 2019.
Russia accuses Michigan man of being spy
The Russian government isn't saying much, other than Paul Whelan, of Novi, was arrested for carrying out what they said was a spy mission. His family insists he was in Russia for a wedding only.
Weather: Light snow, chance for freezing rain later today
There is a chance that we see a brief period of freezing rain which would lead to some ice glazing streets and tree limbs.
More local news:
- I-696 construction: Here's the plan for reopening
- North American International Auto Show 2019 coming to Cobo -- details here
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer celebrates inauguration at Cobo Center in Detroit
- Livonia police investigate fatal crash on I-96 at Levan Road
- Plymouth Township house fire under investigation
- Man breaks into 2 Farmington businesses, steals cash register drawers
- 2 Detroit marijuana dispensary break-ins believed to be connected
- Violent 2-car collision in Taylor sends 3 to hospital
Local courts:
- 8:15 a.m. -- A preliminary examination hearing is scheduled for a man charged after his 4-year-old son was shot and killed in the basement of a Roseville home.
- 9 a.m. -- A preliminary examination hearing is scheduled for Wardell Jones, who is charged in connection with the shooting of a teenager in the heart of Downtown Detroit.
- 12:15 p.m. -- A bond hearing is scheduled for Albert Weathers, 46, of Sterling Heights, who is charged with murder in the death of 36-year-old Kelly Stough.
- 1:15 p.m. -- A preliminary examination hearing is scheduled for Christopher Williams, 25, of Oxford Township, who is accused of critically injuring his 2-month-old daughter by shaking her.
- 1:30 p.m. -- A preliminary examination hearing is scheduled for a former teacher who is accused of offering to raise a student's grade in exchange for sexual acts.
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
National headlines
- Winning ticket sold in NY for $425 million Mega Millions jackpot
- Warren says she will donate her congressional salary during shutdown
- Romney says Trump hasn't 'risen to the mantle' of presidency
- Stocks set to plunge to begin the new year
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
Local 4 team shares their most memorable stories of 2018
In 2018, Metro Detroit saw a meteor, an earthquake, an international funeral and many other major news stories with a national reach. We asked Local 4 anchors and reporters to tell of the most memorable stories they covered in 2018. Read their responses here.
Related: Here's a look at the 13 most-read stories in ClickOnDetroit in 2018
all 4 Pets
For more Pets News, go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.
Local sports news
- Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter won't return in 2019
- The state of the Michigan football program after a disappointing end to 2018
For more local sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
News from across Michigan
- Minimum wage in Michigan set to go up 20 cents in 2019
- These Michigan communities have opted out of recreational marijuana sales
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.