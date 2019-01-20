ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 20, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 20, 2019.
Democratic lawmakers reject Trump's latest immigration proposal
Democratic lawmakers on Saturday rejected President Donald Trump's proposal to extend some non-permanent protections for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients and individuals with Temporary Protected Status in exchange for border wall funding.
Wind chill advisory issued for Metro Detroit, counties outside region
The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 12 p.m. Monday.
How to see the total lunar eclipse, super blood moon this weekend
Get ready for one of the most epic moon shows you'll ever see. The super blood moon or super wolf blood moon will rise Sunday night in glorious fashion.
Metro Detroit weather forecast: The big chill
- Wind chills create different set of weather issues in Metro Detroit Sunday
Busy weekend of events in Downtown Detroit: What to know
It is going to be a busy weekend in Downtown Detroit with three major events kicking off around town.
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's what's on tap
More local news:
- Unborn baby dies after Pontiac man assaults girlfriend during argument
- Snowfall total in Michigan so far, according to National Weather Service
- Plow drivers busy across Metro Detroit after first snowfall of 2019
- Metro Detroit roads remain messy as crews work to clean up Saturday's snow
- 11 nurses pregnant in same department of Beaumont Hospital in Troy
- Ford employee sues company for sexual, racial harassment at Dearborn plant
- Authorities on high alert for spike in human trafficking cases during Detroit auto show
Auto Show Guide
- 2019 Detroit auto show opened to the public Saturday: What you need to know
- See what automakers revealed
- Get the official North American International Auto Show app
National headlines
- Canceled flights, delayed trains and icy roads as winter storm moves east
- Winter storm threatens 115 million people with snow and ice in the US
- VIDEO: Tornado rips through Alabama town
- Baldwin's SNL Trump plays 'Deal or No Deal'
- 14-year-old with a replica gun shot dead by an officer in Arizona, police chief says
- Despite shutdown, DOJ moves forward with land-grab cases for border fence
Sports news
- Hield beats buzzer, lifts Kings to 103-101 win over Pistons
- Detroit Pistons 'below average' according to mid-season report card
- Here's how Michigan basketball can become No. 1 team in country after this weekend
- Patriots-Chiefs AFC championship game will have arctic fee
- Jim Harbaugh says it only took Michigan football about 5 hours to land new OC Josh Gattis
News from across Michigan
- Michigan State Police urges residents to prepare for 'extreme cold'
- Digital license plates coming to Michigan: How it works
- Michigan postal carrier under investigation after mail found in home
- Michigan woman's body wrapped in blankets, buried outside her home
