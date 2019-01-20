ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 20, 2019

A view of the Detroit riverfront.

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 20, 2019.

Democratic lawmakers reject Trump's latest immigration proposal

Democratic lawmakers on Saturday rejected President Donald Trump's proposal to extend some non-permanent protections for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients and individuals with Temporary Protected Status in exchange for border wall funding.

Wind chill advisory issued for Metro Detroit, counties outside region

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 12 p.m. Monday.

How to see the total lunar eclipse, super blood moon this weekend

Get ready for one of the most epic moon shows you'll ever see. The super blood moon or super wolf blood moon will rise Sunday night in glorious fashion.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: The big chill

Busy weekend of events in Downtown Detroit: What to know

It is going to be a busy weekend in Downtown Detroit with three major events kicking off around town.

