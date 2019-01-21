ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 21, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 21, 2019.
Dangerous temperatures Monday
There will be tons of sun on this MLK Jr. Day but high temps only reach as high as the low to mid teens with lighter winds NW 5-12 mph. That means afternoon hours won’t be as cold and breezy and the advisory will be lifted, but it’s still dangerously cold out.
- Here's the full forecast for Monday and beyond.
- Detroit is colder than the South Pole and Alaska this morning
- How to combat the deep freeze after the snow in Metro Detroit
Tracking snow, rain chances this week -- watch here:
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
More local news:
- View here: MLK Jr. Day events in Metro Detroit
- House catches fire in Roseville; elderly woman makes it out alive
- Metro Detroit man discusses his involvement in controversial confrontation with teens in DC
- 🌕 WATCH: Super blood wolf moon lunar eclipse on Jan. 20, 2019
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
Auto Show Guide
Public Show - Jan. 19-27, 2019
Daily hours from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. Early access for handicapped individuals daily at 8 a.m. The show closes at 7 p.m. on Jan. 27. No admittance one hour before closing.
Tickets required:
- Adults: $14 per person
- Seniors: $7 (65 and older)
- Children: $7 (7-12 years old; 6 and under free with a parent or guardian)
Location
The NAIAS is held at Cobo Center, 1 Washington Blvd., in Detroit, MI.
For more Detroit auto show news, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/AutoShow.
National headlines
- Sen. Kamala Harris announces she is running for president
- US government shutdown showdown day 31: What's expected now
- Watch: Toddler puts hands up during arrest in Florida
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
Local sports news
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
News from across Michigan
- Ambulance rolls over in Saturday snowfall while transporting patient to Michigan health center
- Michigan woman's body wrapped in blankets, buried outside her home
- Michigan postal carrier under investigation after mail found in home
- Celebrating 100 years of Michigan state parks: Add your memories to interactive map
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
LOCAL 4 Good Health
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.