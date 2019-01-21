ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 21, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 21, 2019.

Dangerous temperatures Monday

There will be tons of sun on this MLK Jr. Day but high temps only reach as high as the low to mid teens with lighter winds NW 5-12 mph. That means afternoon hours won’t be as cold and breezy and the advisory will be lifted, but it’s still dangerously cold out.

Tracking snow, rain chances this week -- watch here:

Auto Show Guide

Public Show - Jan. 19-27, 2019

Daily hours from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. Early access for handicapped individuals daily at 8 a.m. The show closes at 7 p.m. on Jan. 27. No admittance one hour before closing.

Tickets required:

- Adults: $14 per person

- Seniors: $7 (65 and older)

- Children: $7 (7-12 years old; 6 and under free with a parent or guardian)

Location

The NAIAS is held at Cobo Center, 1 Washington Blvd., in Detroit, MI.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

