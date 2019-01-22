ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 22, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 21, 2019.
Winter weather advisory
A Winter Weather Advisory begins at 7 p.m. for concerns of snow, sleet, and freezing rain or dangerous ice. This should start as snow for a couple of hours at the end or after the evening drive. This will be very dangerous for anyone driving this evening. We could see a couple of inches of snow and then sleet and freezing rain will begin to mix in closer to 10 p.m.
Safest cities in Michigan
Alarms.org released their annual list of the safest cities in Michigan this week. The study was completed primarily to highlight the cities that have had the least amount of violent and non-violent crimes per population, while also bringing awareness to the cities that are more likely to have crime per capita.
Michigan, for example, has violent crime rates that are over the national average, but property crime rates that fall well below. However, as the data shows, there are often vast differences from one city (or state) to the next.
Local news:
- Pothole repairs continue today on northbound I-75 between I-696, Square Lake Road
- Ferndale business owner loses thousands to scammers pretending to be from DTE Energy
- Victim punched in face after accidentally bumping into man at LA Fitness in Roseville, police say
- Police investigate LA Fitness parking lot smash-and-grabs in Royal Oak
- Warming centers offer safe place for Detroit residents during cold weather
- Hard Rock Cafe in Downtown Detroit will close this weekend
- Macomb County men found with guns, items from string of car thefts, police say
- Royal Oak man charged with killing father, leaving his body with hands, legs bound
- Food journey through Ann Arbor's Restaurant Week
Local courts:
- 9 a.m. -- Ashley Nicole Gambrell will be sentenced Tuesday for the deadly stabbing of a woman in May 2018 in River Rouge.
Auto Show Guide
Public Show - Jan. 19-27, 2019
Daily hours from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. Early access for handicapped individuals daily at 8 a.m. The show closes at 7 p.m. on Jan. 27. No admittance one hour before closing.
Tickets required:
- Adults: $14 per person
- Seniors: $7 (65 and older)
- Children: $7 (7-12 years old; 6 and under free with a parent or guardian)
Location
The NAIAS is held at Cobo Center, 1 Washington Blvd., in Detroit, MI.
National headlines
- House, Senate keep shutdown blame game going
- Singer Chris Brown detained in Paris after rape complaint
- Police: Florida officer ran over pair lying in road to watch lunar eclipse, blood moon
Local sports news
- NFL Mock Draft: Early look at who Detroit Lions could target in first round
- University of Detroit Mercy basketball guard breaking records
News from across Michigan
- Michigan man held in Russia on espionage charges denied bail
- Michigan school bus chief has fatal heart attack while shoveling snow
- Saginaw Township police officer shot during traffic stop
LOCAL 4 Tasty Tuesday
