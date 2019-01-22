ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 22, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 21, 2019.

Winter weather advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory begins at 7 p.m. for concerns of snow, sleet, and freezing rain or dangerous ice. This should start as snow for a couple of hours at the end or after the evening drive. This will be very dangerous for anyone driving this evening. We could see a couple of inches of snow and then sleet and freezing rain will begin to mix in closer to 10 p.m.

Safest cities in Michigan

Alarms.org released their annual list of the safest cities in Michigan this week. The study was completed primarily to highlight the cities that have had the least amount of violent and non-violent crimes per population, while also bringing awareness to the cities that are more likely to have crime per capita.

Michigan, for example, has violent crime rates that are over the national average, but property crime rates that fall well below. However, as the data shows, there are often vast differences from one city (or state) to the next.

9 a.m. -- Ashley Nicole Gambrell will be sentenced Tuesday for the deadly stabbing of a woman in May 2018 in River Rouge.

Auto Show Guide

Public Show - Jan. 19-27, 2019

Daily hours from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. Early access for handicapped individuals daily at 8 a.m. The show closes at 7 p.m. on Jan. 27. No admittance one hour before closing.

Tickets required:

- Adults: $14 per person

- Seniors: $7 (65 and older)

- Children: $7 (7-12 years old; 6 and under free with a parent or guardian)

Location

The NAIAS is held at Cobo Center, 1 Washington Blvd., in Detroit, MI.

