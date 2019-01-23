ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 23, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 23, 2019.

Temps are slowly rising this morning with most of our suburbs just above freezing. That lends itself to plain rain and a slow thaw as we wait for even warmer air later in the day.

Detroit Metro Airport had to ground all outgoing flights and was not accepting arrivals Tuesday night and Wednesday morning due to icy conditions.

8:30 a.m. -- A high school softball coach in Macomb County accused of sending sexual messages to a 15-year-old female player on social media will be sentenced.

Public Show - Jan. 19-27, 2019

Daily hours from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. Early access for handicapped individuals daily at 8 a.m. The show closes at 7 p.m. on Jan. 27. No admittance one hour before closing.

Tickets required:

- Adults: $14 per person

- Seniors: $7 (65 and older)

- Children: $7 (7-12 years old; 6 and under free with a parent or guardian)

The NAIAS is held at Cobo Center, 1 Washington Blvd., in Detroit, MI.

