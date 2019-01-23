ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 23, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 23, 2019.
- Good Health: Are you really allergic to penicillin? -- Dr. McGeorge explains
- Ex-Michigan middle school principal charged with sex crimes involving young boys
- Watch trailer for Eminem documentary 'Marshall From Detroit'
Weather forecast
Temps are slowly rising this morning with most of our suburbs just above freezing. That lends itself to plain rain and a slow thaw as we wait for even warmer air later in the day.
- LIVE TRAFFIC: Snow, sleet coat Metro Detroit roads during winter weather advisory
Airport iced over
Detroit Metro Airport had to ground all outgoing flights and was not accepting arrivals Tuesday night and Wednesday morning due to icy conditions.
Local news:
- Teacher honored for saving student from choking on water bottle cap
- I-75 repairs set for March after extremely cold weekend leads to new potholes in Oakland County
- Detroit residential property values increase for first time in nearly 20 years
- Westland sergeant, 2 paramedics bound over on misconduct charges after jail inmate dies
Local courts:
- 8:30 a.m. -- A high school softball coach in Macomb County accused of sending sexual messages to a 15-year-old female player on social media will be sentenced.
Auto Show Guide
Public Show - Jan. 19-27, 2019
Daily hours from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. Early access for handicapped individuals daily at 8 a.m. The show closes at 7 p.m. on Jan. 27. No admittance one hour before closing.
Tickets required:
- Adults: $14 per person
- Seniors: $7 (65 and older)
- Children: $7 (7-12 years old; 6 and under free with a parent or guardian)
Location
The NAIAS is held at Cobo Center, 1 Washington Blvd., in Detroit, MI.
National headlines
- Families keep trying to cross border, wall or no wall
- Man charged with kidnapping after missing woman, 23, found alive in Boston apartment
Local sports news
News from across Michigan
- What does Michigan's legalization of recreational marijuana mean for drug-sniffing dogs?
- Largemouth bass virus confirmed in additional lakes in Michigan
- Deadly crashes claim lives of 5 Michigan snowmobilers in single day
- Good Health: Hepatitis A outbreak in Michigan and how to defend yourself
- Michigan withdraws from Clean Air Act cases
LOCAL 4 Good Health
Submit a news tip
