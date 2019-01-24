ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 24, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 24, 2019.
Iconic Packard Plant bridge collapses
The bridge stood for decades at the century-old plant. When the Packard Plant opened in 1903 it was considered the most modern car manufacturing facility worldwide. The plant operated until 1958.
Weather: Icy start to Thursday; snow chances in near future
There’s a weak storm racing through after 4 or 5 p.m. today bringing a half inch to an inch of snow all around Metro Detroit. We may also see some heavier snow bands or squalls forming as winds pick up late tonight and overnight.
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
Local news:
- Michigan Lottery: Man wins $490K on scratch off ticket
- Foot Locker unveils new 'power store' in Macomb County
- Oakland County deputies build close relationship with Pontiac residents through community policing
- Family reunited with puppy at center of Berkley dog shelter investigation
- Man gets new kidney in Detroit after girlfriend's daughter makes 'single dad needs kidney' sign
- Man killed, woman injured in suspected drug-related shooting in Monroe
- Ann Arbor reveals community-driven guidelines on crosswalk design
- Macomb County softball coach gets jail time for sending sexual messages to 15-year-old female player
Local courts:
- 9 a.m. -- Father to be sentenced for I-94 crash that killed 7-year-old daughter
- 10:30 a.m. -- Former Troy city manager Kischnick to be sentenced for accepting bribes from contractor
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
National headlines
- Ford posts quarterly loss amid struggles in Europe, China
- President Trump to give State of the Union address when 'shutdown is over'
- Jayme Closs to get $25K reward money after saving herself
- Corporate America's earnings outlook darkens amid slowdown
- 3-year-old boy goes missing from grandmother's backyard
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
Auto Show Guide
Public Show - Jan. 19-27, 2019
Daily hours from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. Early access for handicapped individuals daily at 8 a.m. The show closes at 7 p.m. on Jan. 27. No admittance one hour before closing.
Tickets required:
- Adults: $14 per person
- Seniors: $7 (65 and older)
- Children: $7 (7-12 years old; 6 and under free with a parent or guardian)
Location
The NAIAS is held at Cobo Center, 1 Washington Blvd., in Detroit, MI.
For more Detroit auto show news, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/AutoShow.
Local sports news
- Should Red Wings trade Andreas Athanasiou?
- VIDEO: Behind the U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
News from across Michigan
- UM: Nearly half of patients prefer medical marijuana over medication
- Mental health might be changed, dropped from Michigan Bar application
- Study: Michigan school funding growth was last in US from 1995 to 2015
- Michigan public assistance benefits, Medicaid still available during government shutdown
- 19-year-old Michigan couple found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning after sleeping at vacant house
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
LOCAL 4 Good Health
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.