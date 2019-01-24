ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 24, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 24, 2019.

Iconic Packard Plant bridge collapses

The bridge stood for decades at the century-old plant. When the Packard Plant opened in 1903 it was considered the most modern car manufacturing facility worldwide. The plant operated until 1958.

Weather: Icy start to Thursday; snow chances in near future

There’s a weak storm racing through after 4 or 5 p.m. today bringing a half inch to an inch of snow all around Metro Detroit. We may also see some heavier snow bands or squalls forming as winds pick up late tonight and overnight.

Auto Show Guide

Public Show - Jan. 19-27, 2019

Daily hours from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. Early access for handicapped individuals daily at 8 a.m. The show closes at 7 p.m. on Jan. 27. No admittance one hour before closing.

Tickets required:

- Adults: $14 per person

- Seniors: $7 (65 and older)

- Children: $7 (7-12 years old; 6 and under free with a parent or guardian)

Location

The NAIAS is held at Cobo Center, 1 Washington Blvd., in Detroit, MI.

