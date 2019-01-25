ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 25, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 25, 2019.
- Dance studio owner accused of sexually assaulting teen student; police believe there are more victims
- 3-year-old boy shot while in mother's car on freeway in Detroit
- 'Hamilton' coming to Detroit: Tickets go on sale today
- Southfield couple furious after being kicked off American Airlines flight over body odor complaints
- CHILD KILLER: Watch the trailer for new series on Oakland County Child Killer case coming in February
WEATHER: 3-6 inches of snow possible Monday
More snow is coming on Monday, which will be followed by the coldest air of the season. There will likely be school closings, perhaps for multiple days next week.
Local news:
- Detroit police: Shots fired at officers on east side; 2 in custody
- Mother pushes for change after University of Michigan student hit by car in crosswalk
- Vigil held on 1-year anniversary of shooting that killed Detroit police Officer Glenn Doss
- Metro Detroit Crime Report -- Jan. 24, 2019
National headlines
- FBI arrests longtime President Trump associate Roger Stone
- Trump seeks 'down payment on the wall' as lawmakers search for way out of shutdown
- Police documents: Florida bank suspect had dreams of killing
Sports news
- Datsyuk's agent: Return to NHL not ruled out, would have to be with Red Wings
- US Figure Skating Championships underway in Detroit
- WATCH: Interview with U.S. figure skate Mirai Nagasu in Detroit
News from across Michigan
- Police ID 19-year-old Michigan parents who died from carbon monoxide
- Lion from Michigan zoo gets root canal
