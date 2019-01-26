ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 26, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 26, 2019.
- How Michigan kind of, sort of, illegitimately became a state on Jan. 26, 1837
- Alysa Liu becomes youngest person to win individual title at U.S. Figure Skating Championships
- Sterling Heights police search for man who vandalized home
- WATCH: Latest news 3-year-old shot and killed on Detroit's west side
- CHILD KILLER: Watch the trailer for new series on Oakland County Child Killer case coming in February
WEATHER: 3-6 inches of snow possible Monday
Saturday morning will be dry with bone-chilling air hitting Metro Detroit. The afternoon will be cold, and some sunshine returns Sunday. Brace yourselves, snow arrives Monday.
Local news:
- Prepare for construction on I-75 in Oakland County
- Detroit police release photo of vehicle involved in New Year's Eve drive-by shooting
- Family of Michigan man held in Russia on espionage charges expresses concerns
- Police: Clawson dance studio owner accused of sexual assault may have more victims
- CMU student accused of killing parents in dorm enters insanity plea
- 3-year-old boy shot while in mother's car on freeway in Detroit
National headlines
- Republicans lament Trump's handling of the shutdown
- Roger Stone downplays 'process crime' after arrest by FBI
- WATCH: Firefighter's funeral affected by shutdown
- Hospital knew of problems and patients kept dying
- Arizona governor 'sickened' by impregnation of disabled woman
- New York City settles with Kalief Browder's family for $3.3 million
Sports news
- 5 free agent relief pitchers the Detroit Tigers could still target before Opening Day
- US Figure Skating Championships underway in Detroit
- WATCH: Interview with U.S. figure skate Mirai Nagasu in Detroit
News from across Michigan
- Michigan soldier killed in New Mexico training crash
- Michigan teen charged in death of 3-month-old son
- Woman sentenced in death of infant in hot Michigan home
- Study: Michigan has the best drivers in America
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
