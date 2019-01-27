ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 27, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 27, 2019.
- Family heartbroken after 3-year-old boy fatally shot on Southfield Freeway
- 5 dead after shooting spree in Louisiana
- 20 killed, dozens wounded in Philippines church bombings
WEATHER: 3-5 inches of snow possible Monday
After a few snow showers very early Sunday morning, the rest of the day will be dry but very cold. There will be measurable snow Monday, and dangerously cold weather afterward.
Local news:
- VIDEO: Local 4 speaks with American figure skaters Karina Manta, Joseph Johnson
- Police pull missing man's body from water in Harrison Township
- Dueling protests over Drag Queen Story Time in Huntington Woods
- Downriver Genealogical Society fears history may be lost after lease with Taylor library not renewed
National headlines
- What happens next? Questions about the shutdown
- Police: Undocumented immigrant admits killing couple in spree
- Washington is under a state of emergency as measles cases rise
- FDA warns of common blood pressure medicine shortage due to recalls
Sports news
- 5 free agent relief pitchers the Detroit Tigers could still target before Opening Day
- US Figure Skating Championships underway in Detroit
- Former Michigan-trained skaters score big at U.S. Figure Skating Championships
News from across Michigan
- Michigan soldier killed in New Mexico training crash
- Michigan teen charged in death of 3-month-old son
- Woman sentenced in death of infant in hot Michigan home
- Study: Michigan has the best drivers in America
LOCAL 4 CHILD KILLER: Watch the trailer for new series on Oakland County Child Killer case coming in February
More Local News pages:
Local 4 News show pages:
Submit a news tip
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.