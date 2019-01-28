ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 28, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 28, 2019.
Winter storm warning
- Metro Detroit weather and school closings: Everything you need to know
- LIST: Snow emergencies declared in Metro Detroit
- Forecast: Winter storm warning, advisory as several inches of snow expected
- WATCH LIVE: Snow storm hits Detroit -- live picture of Downtown Detroit
- Stay on top of school closings here.
- How cold does it have to be for schools to close in Michigan?
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
Local news:
- Detroit police searching for missing, suicidal 19-year-old
- Ann Arbor police: Man in custody after 66-year-old father killed at home
- 'Beaumont 5' begin their journey of hope
- Dueling protests over Drag Queen Story Time in Huntington Woods
- Police pull missing man's body from water in Harrison Township
- More than 750,000 people attended 2019 North American International Auto Show
- Detroit police investigating homicide after man pushed from car on city's west side
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
National headlines
- House Democrats unveil top 2020 targets
- Duke professor warned Chinese students to speak English
- Handguns are more popular in US homes, study says
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
Sports news
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
News from across Michigan
- Woman sentenced in death of infant in hot Michigan home
- Proposed Michigan redistricting deal would lead to new map for 2020 election
- How Michigan kind of, sort of, illegitimately became a state on Jan. 26, 1837
- Snowstorm safety tips from Michigan State Police, Michigan Department of Transportation
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
LOCAL 4 Defenders
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Defenders.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.