ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 29, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 29, 2019.
Wind chill warning in effect later today; dangerous cold grips region
Bitter cold grips region
A wind chilld warning will go into effect Tuesday evening and last through midday Thursday. Wednesday morning lows will be sub-zero and wind chills could go as low as -25°F to -40°F and some schools may decide to close tomorrow based on the health concerns of frost bite and hypothermia.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an order declaring a state of emergency in Michigan ahead of the forecast sub-zero temperatures.
Tasty Tuesday
Local news:
- Man accused of assaulting 2 with hammer on Detroit's east side
- Oakland County crews working to clear roads of snow after storm
- Drivers running into pothole problems on I-75 between 13 Mile, Crooks roads
- Semi truck catches fire on northbound I-75 near Mack Avenue in Detroit
Local courts:
- 9 a.m. -- A man will be sentenced for his role in the beating of a bowling alley clerk in Roseville. Read back here.
- 1 p.m. -- A preliminary examination hearing is shedule for a 28-year-old woman charged in connection with an Eastpointe fire that left three children dead in March.
National headlines
- Roger Stone expected to plead not guilty in court appearance
- NC boy lost in woods says bear kept him company
- Mueller team signals another indictment may be in the works
- Chicago will be colder than Antarctica this week
- Tennessee police, FBI searching for 14-year-old girl missing for 2 weeks
Sports news
- Detroit Tigers name Kirk Gibson special assistant to general manager
- Breaking down final 6 weeks of Michigan vs. Michigan State for Big Ten basketball title
- Lions linebacker is charged with punching a NYPD officer
- Iconic LA donut shot gets Rams paint job
News from across Michigan
- Macomb County-based brewery named most underrated in Michigan
- With shutdown over, scientists rush to salvage Michigan wolf study
LOCAL 4 Good Health
Submit a news tip
