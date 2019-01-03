ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 3, 2019

A view of the Detroit riverfront on Jan. 3, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 3, 2019.

GM 4thQ sales report

General Motors shared its 4th Quarter U.S. sales report on Thursday, focusing on the growth of retail sales in the quarter and the strength of its pickups, SUVs and crossovers.

Mystery Powerball winner has 1 week left

A lucky player matched four white balls and the Powerball in a drawing on Jan. 10, 2018. They won $50,000, but thanks to the Powerplay, the prize was multiplied for a total of $250,000. The winning ticket was purchased at the Smokers Outlet located on East 10 Mile Road in Eastpointe.

Weather: Another warm-up

Although Thursday started icy, a warm-up is coming to Metro Detroit just in time of the weekend.

Metro Detroit weather year in review

First of all, we ended up as Detroit’s fourth wettest year on record. Remember, that this is the combined rainfall and melted liquid equivalent of snow that fell. If you thought it was a wet year, you were right. We received more than 30 percent above our long-term average rainfall in 2018.

9 a.m. -- Men charged in connection to with the fatal shooting of a man in an elevator at Greektown Hotel on Dec. 2, 2017 will be sentenced on Thursday.

Local 4 speaks with former Detroit police chief

Ike McKinnon has made his mark on the city of Detroit in so many different ways. He served as the city's police chief and deputy mayor and spent 26 years as a university professor at the University of Detroit Mercy. Watch the full interview with McKinnon here.

Help Me Hank -- What to buy this month, what not to

